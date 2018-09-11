Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A joint project run by police and a housing trust to reduce anti-social behaviour in Winsford has been hailed a success.

More than 20 young people from a range of backgrounds took part in the Youth Engagement Community Canoeing Project at Winsford marina this summer, learning new life skills and completing a number of different activities.

The project, run jointly by Cheshire Police and Weaver Vale Housing Trust (WVHT), taught the youngsters about confidence building, discipline and teamwork during their water-based activities, and the youths were steered away from committing anti-social behaviour in the future.

Police Community Support Officer Matt Johnson, who attended every session alongside fellow Winsford PCSO Amie Hough, said: “The course was a huge success.

“The youths who participated were selected from the Winsford wards of Over and Verdin and Wharton.

“They learned essential skills such as discipline, teamwork and confidence building on the water at Winsford Marina and also took part in activities and theory lessons at the marina hut.

“The youths earned certificates of achievement from Cheshire Police and Weaver Vale Housing Trust, as well as Paddler Passports for canoeing proficiency, and with the skills and messages the participants learned during the course and the mentoring they were given I am confident that they will be far less likely to commit anti-social behaviour in the future.”

PCSO Hough added: “It was fantastic to see the youths develop in terms of both confidence and skills during the course.”

The project was part funded by the Cheshire Crimebeat charity and WVHT.

WVHT Community Engagement Officer Georgia Winstanley attended every session and the water-based activities were led by Alan Reay of the Winsford Youth and Community Forum.

A parent of one of the participants said: “My son loved the summer canoeing.

“He has grown in confidence and it kept him busy during the holidays.”

