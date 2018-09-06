Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly Winsford resident has been scammed out of £200 by two men claiming to be builders.

On Tuesday, September 4 between 8am and 9.45am the men called at a property on Siddorn Street, Winsford.

They told the elderly man, in his nineties, that his roof was leaking and needed repairs.

The men then quoted him £4,000 for the work.

The victim let the two men into the property after which one of the men took him upstairs to his bedroom and proceeded to take over £200 from him.

PC Georgie Walne said: "The offenders for this particular type of crime deliberately target the most vulnerable members of the community."

One suspect is described as white, middle aged, of large build and wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as white, younger with a medium build and blonde hair.

Cheshire police are also keen to identify a silver Peugeot Estate with a set of ladders on the roof, which the men are believed to have left in.

Following the incident Cheshire police are advising residents to be wary of anyone who calls at their home unexpectedly and to never let strangers inside.

They advise that if a cold caller comes to your house you should ask for identification and check this is genuine by calling the company they claim to be from.

When calling the company you should ensure you use telephone numbers listed in your local directory, online or provided independently by your service provider rather than anything provided by the cold caller.



PC Walne said:"It is also wise to telephone a neighbour or friend nearby to ask them to come to your property to check out the caller before you open the door to them.



"If you have any doubts about the caller being genuine, don’t let them in and ask them to come back later when you are not alone."



He said: “If you do let them into your home ensure that you close the door behind them − distraction burglars often work in teams and while you are distracted another person may sneak in through an open door.

"Stay with them at all times while they are in your property so that you can see what they are doing."

If you saw the men in the area around that time, or recognise the description of them and think you may know who they are, you can call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 174540.

You can also give details at https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



To submit dashcam or CCTV footage of the men go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .