Two teenagers from Runcorn have been charged following the death of 18-year-old Eddie O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke, from Runcorn, sustained a serious injury in an altercation outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village on the night of Friday, September 7.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but sadly died while there.

Three teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17 from Runcorn were then arrested in relation to the incident.

Two of them, the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old, have now been charged with murder.

The other teenager who was arrested on suspicion of murder, the 16-year-old, has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

