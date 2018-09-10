Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a new picture of an 18-year-old Runcorn man who was stabbed to death at the weekend.

Cheshire police have released the picture of Eddie O'Rourke standing alongside his family - his mum Jane White and his two younger brothers - as they continue their investigation into his death.

Three teenage boys from Runcorn have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to Eddie's death, and Detective Inspector Adam Waller of Cheshire police's Major Investigations Team has said police believe at this stage that the incident was an isolated one.

He has appealed for anybody with information that may help with the investigation to get in touch, saying: “Three teenage boys from Runcorn – aged 17, 16 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

"I would also like to reassure the community that, at this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

"Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to them.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road at around 8.30pm and thinks they may have dashcam footage of the incident or anything else that may aid our investigation."

Eddie O’Rourke, of The Clough, Runcorn, sustained a serious injury outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village on Friday (September 7).

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside the premises at around 8.30pm and Eddie was taken to Warrington General Hospital in an ambulance but sadly died. His family are now being supported by specially trained officers.

A murder investigation has been launched and the three teenage boys from Runcorn, who have been arrested in relation to the incident, are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 177899, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can submit dashcam footage by clicking here to go to the Cheshire Police website.