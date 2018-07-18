Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music legend Sir Tom Jones has pulled out of an outdoor concert today due to ill health - leading to fears that tomorrow night's concert at Chester Racecourse may not go ahead.

Gig producers Liz Hobbs Group have confirmed in the past hour that the superstar singer has cancelled tonight's concert at Stansted Park near Chichester on advice from his doctors.

The Chronicle spoke to the Liz Hobbs Group about the Chester event but they said it was not possible to comment at that time and they were hoping to clarify the situation later today.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor have issued the following statement: "It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening. Unfortunately, Sir Tom Jones is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform. All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well."

Demand for the Welsh legend's hotly anticipated performance at Chester Racecourse this summer was so high that tickets sold out on Ticketmaster just hours after going on sale.

