Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of Chester Racecourse is confident tomorrow's sell-out Tom Jones concert WILL go ahead despite the singer falling ill today (Wednesday, July 18).

Racecourse chief executive Richard Thomas spoke to The Chronicle following today's news the music legend has cancelled tonight's concert at Stansted Park near Chichester on advice from his doctors.

But Mr Thomas said: "I have just spoken to the Liz Hobbs Group, which is promoting the event, and they have told me they do not foresee any problems with tomorrow night's concert.

"The band who will be playing with him is now en route to Chester and at the moment they do not see any issue."

Chester Racecourse have since tweeted: "We have been in contact with Sir Tom Jones’ Management who have confirmed that at this time the concert at Chester Racecourse is to go ahead tomorrow as planned. They have also confirmed that the band are en route to Chester. We wish Sir Tom well and look forward to welcoming him."

The reassurance came after promoters of the Stansted Park event, Cuffe and Taylor, issued the following statement this afternoon: "It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening. Unfortunately, Sir Tom Jones is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

"All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well."

Demand for the Welsh legend's hotly anticipated performance at Chester Racecourse this summer was so high that tickets sold out on Ticketmaster just hours after going on sale.