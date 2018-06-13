Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unless you’ve received a VIP invitation it’s likely your best chance of seeing the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is to get to Chester ’s Town Hall Square early doors on Thursday morning (June 14).

Timings have not been announced but the royal pair are expected before lunch when they will arrive by car prior to a tour of Storyhouse.

After officially opening the cultural venue, the royals are due to take part in a brief walk-about in Northgate Street as they make their way to Chester Town Hall for lunch with the Lord and Lady Mayoress and other dignitaries.

With Meghan-mania in the air, there could be as many as 10,000 people packed in a small area so arriving early will be the key to securing a good vantage point if you are to stand a chance of seeing the pair or even exchanging a few words.

Details of where to stand have not been revealed but given pedestrians are banned from the west side of Northgate Street it seems this will be the route Her Majesty and Meghan will take on their short walk, with crowds likely gathered on the opposite side, on the actual roadway, which will be closed to traffic.

Anyone thinking of getting an aerial view from the City Walls where they cross Northgate Street, think again, as that section is closed to the public.

Another possible opportunity to see the royal entourage could be along the route taken by the royal car and accompanying police officers on motorcycles and in unmarked cars.

The route has not been released but is likely to involve the M56 although the cars could cut down Hoole Road and into the city centre or go to the end of the M56 and then into Chester along the A5117 and A540 Parkgate Road.