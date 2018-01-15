Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The countdown is on to spend your old £10 notes.

Just like the old fivers, the old-style tenner will soon be redundant which means its days are now numbered.

On Thursday, March 1 , the paper £10 note will be withdrawn from circulation and will cease to be legal tender, meaning you won’t be able to use them to pay for things.

What happens if you still have paper £10 notes left after March 1?

Some banks and building societies may still accept paper £10 notes after March 1, but this will be at their own discretion and you will need to be a customer of the bank for them to exchange the note.

However the Bank of England is legally obliged to continue to exchange the old paper notes so you don’t have to worry if you come across old notes in future.

When did the new £10 notes come into circulation?

The new notes which are made from polymer have been in circulation since September 24, 2017 and have a lifespan of around five years, compared to the paper note’s two years.

Making notes from a polymer film means that the note itself is more durable and harder to forge.

(Image: Bank of England)

Will there be any more notes coming into circulation?

The next note to be replaced will be the £20, the new notes will feature the British painter JMW Turner.

The current £50 note was issued in 2011 and there are no plans to replace it.