The new £10 note will be released on Thursday, September 14, with 275 million notes already waiting to be released.

The new tenner will be made using polymer, the same material as the £5 note , it will be smaller than the current £10 but larger than the fiver and will feature a clusters of raised dots to help the blind or partially-sighted.

On the front below the see-through window, is a silver foil patch. When the note is tilted, the word ‘Ten’ changes to ‘Pounds’ and a multi-coloured rainbow effect can be seen.

(Image: Bank of England)

Polymer bank notes are cleaner and more durable than paper ones, making them harder to tear or get destroyed in the washing machine.

The new tenner will replace the oldest Bank of England banknote design in circulation and will be the first note to feature a woman apart from the Queen.

The new £10 will feature a portrait of Jane Austen drawn by her nephew in 1980, marking 200 years since the death of one of our most famous authors.

Unveiled in July, the design will include Winchester Cathedral where Austen is buried along with the quote “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!”

The note is being launched on the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death in 1817 and there is also an image of Godmersham Park House, the estate owned by Jane Austen’s brother.

(Image: Bank of England)

Can I still use my old £10 notes?

With 800 million £10 notes in circulation available at 70,000 cash points, the old version featuring Charles Darwin will still be accepted for a few months yet.

The old £10 will go out of circulation in Spring 2018, with banks and businesses gradually removing old notes before that date.

Anyone with old £10 notes can get them exchanged at the Bank of England.