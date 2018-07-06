Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Town Hall featured on the ITV News at Ten on Thursday night (July 5) after it was lit up in blue to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Chester was in illustrious company being shown along with the London Eye and The First Direct Arena in Leeds.

That other iconic city landmark to be lit up in blue – the NHS colour – was the Eastgate Clock.

Both structures will be lit for a few nights to give people a chance to see them and take photographs.

The ITV programme was presented by Alastair Stewart who broadcast live from The Cross in Chester during the 2015 general election campaign.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member environment, Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “The council is delighted to be able to support this great celebration of the NHS by lighting our public buildings.”

Other buildings lit up in blue included Liverpool Town Hall, Manchester Town Hall, Blackpool Tower, Mersey Gateway Bridge, York Minster and the Houses of Parliament.

The NHS was launched by the then Health Secretary, Aneurin Bevan, at Park Hospital in Manchester (known today as Trafford General Hospital) on July 5, 1948.

For the first time, hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists were brought together under one umbrella to provide services for free at the point of delivery.

The Eastgate Clock is lit with LED technology, so it’s quite easy for council lighting engineers to alter the colour. For the town hall they can swap lamps and add blue filters to the front of the lighting units.

Both landmarks have previously turned green to support a local cancer charity and pink for Breast Cancer Awareness week, the lights have also been turned off for Earth Hour.