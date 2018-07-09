Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Lord Mayor of Chester will be flying the Royal Air Force Ensign flag in Town Hall Square in Chester on Tuesday (July 10) to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the formation of the RAF.

The council will also fly the flag outside other local authority buildings across the borough during the day.

Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Alex Black said: “I am delighted to be able to support this important anniversary by flying the flag at Chester Town Hall and it is a proud day for our country and those who have been involved with the RAF since its conception.”

There is a display of RAF memorabilia on show for the public to view in Chester Town Hall.

This will be open for public viewing until the end of August.

The Royal Air Force launched its RAF100 campaign to mark its 100th year on April 1.

The centenary celebrations have lasted 100 days and will conclude in a service at Westminster Abbey in London on July 10 followed by a fly past of 100 RAF planes over Buckingham Palace.

Cllr Bob Rudd, chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council is honoured to be flying the RAF Ensign flags from its buildings on 10 July to support the anniversary of the oldest independent air force in the world.

“There are many events taking place to mark the RAF’s centenary celebrations.

“Her Majesty the Queen, who recently visited Chester, will attend a special service of thanks giving at Westminster Abbey and then watch the skies above Bucking Palace as they filled with up to 100 aircraft for the official fly-past.

“It is important that the council supports and participates in such an important anniversary.”

The RAF was formed with the amalgamation of the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) on April 1 1918.

The RAF took its place beside the British Navy and British Army as a separate military service with its own ministry.

The RAF had gained air superiority along the Western Front by the end of the war in November 1918, when it consisted of nearly 300,000 officers and airmen operating more than 22,000 aircraft.

The operational strength of the RAF in Europe had diminished to about 2,000 aircraft by the time World War Two began in September 1939.