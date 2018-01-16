Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anti-fracking campaigners say thousands of people have objected to an energy company’s plan to ‘flow test’ its existing well in Ellesmere Port .

And protesters will march from Chester Town Hall to the council HQ on Thursday, January 25, just prior to the IGas application being decided by the planning committee.

Campaigners reckon more than 2,200 people have either objected or signed a petition against the scheme at Portside North.

Anti-frackers argue the granting of permission would mean a ‘step closer’ to a full scale fracking operation with all the associated fears around water and air contamination as well as earthquakes.

IGas has confirmed the latest plan does not involve any hydraulic fracturing, known as ‘fracking’, and only relates to flow testing the existing well to assess whether commercial hydrocarbon production is possible.

Port resident Jackie Mayers, a member of Frack Free Ellesmere Port, commented: “We collected hundreds of objections in Ellesmere Port town centre from our stall. Feedback from locals was that this industry is not wanted here, we’ve had to put up with enough pollution over the years and enough is enough. Very few local jobs will be created and a renewable manufacturing industry is needed now.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders said: “With so many objections I would hope that if the planning committee reject the application that the decision is accepted by all concerned and we don’t have Government pressure to approve the application through the back door like we have seen in Lancashire.”

Cheshire West and Chester councillor and environmental campaigner Matt Bryan said: “It’s fantastic to see what can be achieved when communities and groups come together to raise awareness. It has been proven beyond scientific and medical doubt that this industry causes massive harm to those around it. We need a well-supported green sector to create sustainable, well-paid jobs and to meet the energy needs of residents.”

■ Frack Free Dee coalition groups will be holding a family-friendly peaceful protest before the planning committee on Thursday, January 25. People are gathering outside the town hall from 3pm before walking to Cheshire West and Chester HQ building, Nicholas Street, Chester, in time for the meeting which starts at 4pm. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.