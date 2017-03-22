Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe next week and with it comes a new housewife.

Statuesque Czech-born blonde Ester Dee will make her TV debut in the new fifth series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, which launches on Monday night on ITVBe.

Ester, who once lived in Chester with her millionaire partner Rob Lloyd, drives a Rolls Royce, owns 500 pairs of shoes and says Cheshire is 'quite pretentious'.

She finds shopping 'orgasmic' and has a collection of 180 handbags to go with the 500 pairs of shoes - but says she keeps them all in boxes for fear of damaging any of them.

The glamorous full-time mum, 32, is a real chatterbox, and her fellow Real Housewives are apparently struggling to get a word in edgeways when she is about.

Who is Ester Dee?

Ester, who now lives in Macclesfield, was born in the Czech Republic as Ester Dohnalova (Dee is her shortened version of that name).

She moved to England in 2003 with just £40 in her pocket to start a new life and became an au pair in London before meeting her partner Rob, 53, in 2008. They eventually became an item in 2012 and now have a two-year-old daughter Bertie together.

Rob, who enjoyed TV fame himself when he appeared on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire in 2009, also has three grown-up children from two previous marriages.

Rob proposed to Ester with a replica of Princess Diana’s engagement ring by Chester canal.

They’ve since moved to a Georgian mansion in Macclesfield, to allow room for Ester’s mother Zdenka, 49, to move in to help look after Bertie.

Ester says: “I’m a full time mother and housewife. It’s a very hard job, my nails get dirty sometimes. I just find it amazing that the other girls run so many businesses and exercise, I don’t know how they do it. I have a cleaner at home.”

Ester said of living in Cheshire: “When people see a nice car, they assume it’s going to be a man driving, so it’s refreshing if you get a woman in there.

“I love Cheshire that way, it’s the cars, it’s the flash, it’s the fashion, I love going out in Wilmslow in my Rolls Royce because you get noticed. If you make sure you look nice, people respond nice, they talk to you nicely, you get a better table.

“If I go to Hale Barns, if I wasn’t me, I wouldn’t get a nice table. People engage better with you if you have better things on you. Cheshire is quite pretentious in a way.

“It’s a good honey pot place, compared to London it’s got bigger money, bigger places. Cheshire is brilliant for football players, big game players, if you want to do it big, move to Cheshire.”

By all accounts, Ester caused quite a stir when she was introduced to the other Real Housewives, Dawn Ward, Leanne Brown, Tanya Bardsley, Ampika Pickston, Lauren Simon, Seema Malhotra and Stacey Forsey, for the first time in January.

Ester admits she hadn’t watched any of the previous series before agreeing to sign up to the new fifth series of the hit show.

She said: “I did know of the girls, but I didn’t want to watch [the show] because my partner Robert would like to watch it and I would be jealous of the girls because of how fabulous they are and everything they’ve got in life. When you look at someone they’re size six they have a big house and a football player, you think ‘oh right I’ll have a diet coke then’.

“You would expect maybe stuck up ladies sitting around gossiping, but they’re just a pleasure to be around.

“I didn’t think I was going to like Dawn, but I love her smile and her heart, and Ashley, he is FIT!"

She added: “Spending time with all the girls I find them very different. You can’t judge a book by its cover. They helped me to blend nicely, and to correct my mistakes, because I do talk a lot!”

But Ester had heard about former Real Housewife Magali Gorre's comments saying that she’d heard the new housewife “is more Geordie Shore than Cheshire.”

Ester said: “I would like to send Magali a message. I can fit in London, I can fit in Essex, I can fit in Newcastle and I can fit in Cheshire. I’m very flexible, I can put two legs behind my head, and if she can do that, she can come meet me. I think it was very unfair and I feel very hurt.”

And while there are simmering tensions and full-blown feuds between many of the other Real Housewives, Ester has been hailed a “breath of fresh air” by the ladies since joining the show.

Leanne said: “Ester has been like a breath of fresh air. We’re already established and already friends, so she had a bit of a rocky start, but now it’s plain sailing. She’s such a funny girl, she’s hilarious.”

Tanya added: “She’s been giving us jaw ache from all the laughter.”

There may be fireworks ahead though with Ampika Pickston - as the girls all agree Ester is fast becoming competition for the flamboyant beauty salon owner in the style stakes.

Leanne said: “She’s giving Ampika a run for her money in the style stakes, they do have very similar style.”

Ester added: “We have the same style and our men are short and balding. It’s funny because people put us together. She’s growing on me more.”

It looks like things are going to get interesting.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire return to ITVBe on Monday, March 27 at 10pm on ITVBe.