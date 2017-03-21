Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good news for Real Housewives of Cheshire fans, they will soon be back on our screens.

The glamorous WAGs and businesswomen from Cheshire’s Golden Triangle are returning to ITVBe for another series on Monday, March 27 and the big news is there will be a new housewife.

The last series ended in November with plenty of fireworks between the cast and former best friends Dawn Ward and Leanne Brown falling out, shattering their once strong friendship.

(Photo: ICelebTV/JON BAXTER)

Fans can expect to see most of the previous stars rejoining for series five.

That includes property developer Dawn Ward, wife of ex-footballer Ashley Ward, who has featured since the original series back in 2015.

Also back are WAGs Leanne Brown (wife of Sunderland and ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown) and Tanya Bardsley (wife of Stoke City footballer Phil Bardsley).

Also returning are beauty salon owner Ampika Pickston, fashion boss Seema Malhotra (who owns the Forever Unique label), artist Stacey Forsey (married to millionaire businessman Dave Forsey) and domestic goddess Lauren Simon.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

Misse Beqiri, who last year split from her ex-Manchester United goalie husband Anders Lindegaard, will only be a “guest housewife” in the new series, although bosses tell us she will appear in at least the first four episodes of the series.

She is now in a new relationship with TOWIE hunk Jake Hall.

In the past the housewives have filmed at Chester Racecourse and Oddfellows in the city centre but we'll have to wait and see if any other Chester locations are included in the latest series.

When does the new Real Housewives of Cheshire start?

The fifth series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire premieres on ITVBe at 10pm on Monday, March 27 and will run for an hour.

It will also be repeated on ITVBe+1 on Sky and Freesat only at 11pm.

The series, expected to be ten episodes, will continue every following Monday at the same time of 10pm.

It will also be available on the ITV On Demand Service.