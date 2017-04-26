The countdown is on to the start of Chester Races 2017 season.
This year's season starts one week later than has traditionally been the case and there is only one evening meeting on the cards this year on Friday, June 30.
This year's racegoers can look forward to a number of improvements at the course , including extra giant digital screens to enable racegoers to watch home and away racing from clearer vantage points and a new canopy over the Parade Ring will provide shelter against the elements.
Chester Racecourse 2017 Fixtures
Boodles May Festival: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 10-12
Roman Day: Saturday, May 27
Summer Saturday: Saturday, June 10
Ladies Evening: Friday, June 30
Summer Festival: Saturday, July 1
City Plate Day: Saturday, July 15
Midsummer Meeting: Saturday, July 29
Stella Artois Summer Festival: Saturday, July 23
Family Fun Day: Sunday, August 6
Ladies Day: Saturday, August 26
Chester Stakes Day: Saturday, September 2
Autumn Festival: Friday and Saturday, September 15-16
Season Finale: Saturday, September 30
Tickets for all meetings are now on sale at www.chester-races.co.uk or call 01244 304 600.