The countdown is on to the start of Chester Races 2017 season.

This year's season starts one week later than has traditionally been the case and there is only one evening meeting on the cards this year on Friday, June 30.

This year's racegoers can look forward to a number of improvements at the course , including extra giant digital screens to enable racegoers to watch home and away racing from clearer vantage points and a new canopy over the Parade Ring will provide shelter against the elements.

Chester Racecourse 2017 Fixtures

Boodles May Festival: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 10-12

Roman Day: Saturday, May 27

Summer Saturday: Saturday, June 10

Ladies Evening: Friday, June 30

Summer Festival: Saturday, July 1

City Plate Day: Saturday, July 15

Midsummer Meeting: Saturday, July 29

Stella Artois Summer Festival: Saturday, July 23

Family Fun Day: Sunday, August 6

Ladies Day: Saturday, August 26

Chester Stakes Day: Saturday, September 2

Autumn Festival: Friday and Saturday, September 15-16

Season Finale: Saturday, September 30

Tickets for all meetings are now on sale at www.chester-races.co.uk or call 01244 304 600.