Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders is backing kebab shop in the town for a national award.

Ellesmere Port Kebab and Pizza House in Regent Street has been nominated for a second year in the British Kebab Awards which take place in London next month.

Last year the popular kebab house was voted best takeaway in the North West at the awards.

Labour MP Justin Madders visited the kebab shop on Saturday (January 14) to meet the staff and later posted on the Pride in the Port Facebook page to encourage residents to get behind the shop and vote.

The kebab industry is now a British institution and contributes more than £2.2bn annually to the British economy, supporting around 200,000 jobs across restaurants, suppliers and the food industry in the UK with an estimated 1.3m kebabs sold every day.

This year’s ceremony at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel will be presented by BBC Radio 1 hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark.

Categories in the British Kebab Awards range from Best Takeaway to Best Restaurant and even Best Fine Dining experience.

You can cast your vote on the British Kebab Awards website at www.britishkebabawards.co.uk