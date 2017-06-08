Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Bishop Heber High School student Tom Curry will become the youngest player to make their England debut since World Cup-winning hero Jonny Wilkinson.

Curry will be five days short of his 19th birthday when he runs out in the first Test against Argentina in San Juan on Saturday (live on BBC2, 8.15pm BST kick-off).

Wilkinson was 18 years and 314 days old on his debut against Ireland in 1998.

It is Curry's reward for his man-of-the-match performance off the bench in the victory over the Barbarians in the uncapped clash at Twickenham last month.

England head coach Eddie Jones: "My principle has always been that if a player is good enough, you play him whether he is old or young.

"Some players at 18 are much more mature than players at 28. There were no qualms at all about throwing Tom in."

The Sale Sharks flanker will also become the youngest forward to start a full England international since prop Dick Stafford was selected against Wales in 1912.

Curry is joined on the tour to Argentina by his identical twin Ben.

Ben, who also plays for Sharks and who also came through the ranks of Crewe & Nantwich RUFC, is currently nursing an injury.

Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs) and Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons) will also make their international debuts on Saturday.

Dylan Hartley captains the side in what will be his 85th cap for England. He will move ahead of former captain Martin Johnson and alongside Rory Underwood and Lawrence Dallaglio as the third-equal most capped England international of all time.



There are a total of 345 caps among the starting XV, despite 30 players being unavailable for the Tour.