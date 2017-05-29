Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An outstanding man-of-the-match display on his England debut welcomed Tom Curry to the international rugby stage.

The 18-year-old flanker drew huge praise as he starred in a 28-14 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Curry emerged from the bench sooner than expected after a first-half injury to Sam Underhill, but fully grasped the chance to impress.

He dedicated his performance to his grandmother after becoming the youngest forward to represent England in more than a century.

There was even some approving words from the notoriously hard to please head coach Eddie Jones.

But Tom and his twin brother Ben, who went to Bishop Heber High School , will have to wait until the upcoming tour of Argentina to earn their first full cap.

He told Sky Sports: “First of all I have to give a massive shout out to my grandma.

“She has been a big inspiration and I was really grateful for her watching over me today.

“It’s been a pretty good transition with the younger boys and the old flames.

“It’s been really nice to have the younger lads really supporting us and the older lads looking over us, really helping us push over.

“Eddie Jones has just been a massive inspiration for us all.”

(Photo: Paul Harding/PA Wire)

Both former Crewe & Nantwich RUFC players, it was Ben not Tom who had initially been named on the bench for the clash before a back injury in training forced the change.

Tom said afterwards he ‘could only make up for Ben’s absence by trying my hardest’.

The debutant looked totally at ease in the international arena against an experienced Barbarians side which included former France captain Thierry Dusautoir.

He produced a number of key turnovers at the breakdown including the steal which led to England’s second try which was scored by Nick Isiekwe.

In total 15 uncapped players featured during the impressive win.

Head coach Jones was typically cool with his praise speaking to Sky Sports after the contest.

Jones said: “We got some really good performances from some of the young guys which was pleasing and gives them an opportunity to keep on going with their England career.

“I think the young No. 7 (Curry) who came on did well and Sam Underhill looked like the real deal when he was on as well so immediately we have two seven options there.”

Both of the Curry brothers, who recently signed five-year contracts with their club side Sale Sharks, will be looking to play their part when England face Argentina in two test matches on June 10 and June 17.

