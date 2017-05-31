The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester FC pulled off a coup earlier in the day with the re-signing of striker Ross Hannah.

Hannah, who netted 23 National League goals for the club during the 2015/16 season, penned a two-year deal to return to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium following a frustrating season at Barrow AFC.

The Blues beat off some stiff competition to land the 31-year-old, not least from cross-border rivals Wrexham, and his arrival comes a day after the capture of Macclesfield Town skipper Andy Halls on a one-year deal, representing some pleasing business for Blues manager Jon McCarthy.

We sat down to discuss how the deal came about and also what may be to come in the not too distant future, with Chester chasing a number of transfer targets as they look to assemble a strong squad for the 2017/18 campaign in non-league football's top tier.