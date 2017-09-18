Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait is nearly over.

Chester FC today (Monday) conducted the first round of interviews for the vacant manager's position.

The final round of interviews will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) with a view to the new man being named before Saturday's home clash with Maidenhead United - possibly even as early as Wedneday.

The Blues are keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the managers on their shortlist.

But our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell understands that eight candidates will be grilled by chief executive Mark Maguire and members of the board.

And he reckons 10 bosses who expressed an interest in the job were all in with a chance of making the final eight-man shortlist.

Now we're asking you, out of the 10 managers listed below, which one would you like to take over the Blues?

And, just in case there is an appointment from the leftfield, we've included an 'other' category, too.

We'll run the results online tomorrow (Tuesday). So get voting!