A further three directors have been co-opted on to the board of the supporters' group that owns Chester FC.

City Fans United issued an appeal for supporters to apply for a seat on the board.

And Dave Harrington-Wright, Andrew Morris and Sam Swash have joined David O'Toole, who was co-opted in April, in coming forward.

They will remain on the board until the CFU's AGM in October.

Dave, 49, has 30 years business experience and has been involved with fundraising for the Wales Air Ambulance and SHARE, a homeless charity.

Dave said: "I run a couple of successful, busy businesses in Chester and have some great links into the business sector which I feel can help the future of Chester FC.

"In the past I have been actively involved with Wales Air Ambulance and more recently SHARE, so I am looking forward to helping the community and fundraising side of our club.

"I think the future is bright for Chester FC and I am looking forward to being a productive contributor to future success."

Andrew, 33, is a regional HR manager for North West charity, Alternative Futures Group.

He has also been volunteering on the governance group at the club for a number of years.

Andrew said: "I am looking forward to working with the board of directors to engage with the supporter base and achieve success for Chester FC both on and off the field in 2017-18."

Sam, 25, is a PhD student and has previously run his own wholesale clothing business and worked for Urenco UK.

He said: "It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to serve on the board of our football club.

"I am looking forward to working with the rest of the board, the membership and the fan base in helping our club realise its ambitions whilst continuing to give the city a football club it can be proud of."

Fans who wish to stand for election to the board at the AGM in October need to sign up to become an owner of Chester FC before June 26.

Earlier this month the CFU launched a new initiative to get more fans to become owners of the club .