Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The supporters group behind Chester FC has launched a new initiative to get more fans to sign up as owners of the club.

The City Fans United (CFU) Ownership campaign offers supporters over the age of 16 the opportunity to become an owner of the Blues for the annual fee of £12 - and have a say on how they are run.

A CFU spokesperson said: "In seven years of fan ownership at Chester FC the club has enjoyed a rapid rise through the leagues, including three back-to-back titles, and since then we have become a stable and sustainable National League club.

"Chester FC is a not-for-profit organisation, run sustainably, which means all money raised is reinvested into running the club.

"Chester FC is run democratically by its supporters, as an owner you would receive a vote on all major decisions, such as electing a board. You can attend and vote at owners’ meetings and help us to shape the future of our club. If you are an exile you can watch, and take part in the meetings on our streaming service. We are the first, and only, club in the country to offer this service.

(Photo: Helen Bingham)

"CFU, the owner of Chester FC, is also taking advantage of every opportunity to influence the direction in which the professional game moves. We continue to work in co-operation with Supporters Direct to lobby key stakeholders in the game to ensure supporters views, and supporter ownership, is represented.

"Whilst most owners are committed fans of Chester FC, we also encourage anyone who believes in our ethos and the history of our club, to become an owner of Chester FC. By putting supporters and community at the heart of our club, we’re showing that fans can have a powerful say in the way football should be run. That’s why we need you to join the CFU Ownership today, as the more owners we have, the louder our collective voice will be."

You can become an owner online by clicking HERE, by calling 01244 371376 (10am-4pm weekdays), or by posting a completed form that can be downloaded HERE.

The CFU Ownership is the new name for the CFU Membership. Existing CFU members can renew HERE.

Fan-owned Chester FC rose from the ashes of Chester City who, under the ownership of the Vaughan family, suffered relegation out of the Football League, administration and expulsion from the Football Conference, before being liquidated in the High Court.