Marcus Bignot is excited about helping develop the young talent coming through the ranks at Chester FC.

The Blues have launched a new scholarship scheme this season that means the club's oldest academy players have the chance to play in the National League Under-19 Alliance as well as the North West Youth Alliance.

Chester sit top of National League U19 Alliance Division K standings while their teams are first and third in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division and Division Two respectively.

The Blues, led by academy head coach and youth team manager Calum McIntyre, will begin their FA Youth Cup campaign against AFC Fylde at Kellamergh Park on Thursday (October 5, 7.45pm).

Last season they created club history by reaching the third round after beating Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And a campaign to remember for the academy was capped off when Matty Waters established himself in the first-team squad and fellow graduate Sam Hughes secured a club-record move to former Premier League champions Leicester City.

In the summer three more players from the youth set-up, Nathan Brown, Tom Crawford and James Jones, signed professional contracts with the club.

Earlier this season Crawford made his senior debut while youth-teamer Rhain Hellawell was named on the bench for the first team.

And the club's new manager Bignot, who helped a number of youngsters flourish at Birmingham City Ladies and Solihull Moors, said: "I'm really excited and me and Ross (Thorpe, assistant manager) have spoken with Calum at length.

"We're very much about developing and producing our own. I'm excited about what we've got but there's got to be a development plan for the players to get the best out of them.

"We're due to sit down and make sure their pathway is best supported so it gives them the best opportunity to be successful and playing out there for Chester."

Hughes went out on loan to Witton Albion before breaking into the senior side at Chester.

And, asked whether loan deals are in the offing for players hoping to follow in the rising star's footsteps, Bignot said: "We've always been big on players playing week in, week out.

"You train all week, you practise your skills, but for your development and your learning, it's critical that you're playing games.

"We're very keen on that and it's something we'll be looking toward in terms of are our players playing week in and week out."