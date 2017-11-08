It's that time again.
Chester FC and Wrexham meet tonight for the latest installment in a long history of derby clashes.
Marcus Bignot's side will take on Dean Keates' high fliers in a game being shown live on BT Sport and, for the first time since Chester's reformation in 2010, the game will not be subject to the safe travel 'bubble' restrictions.
We'll bring you all the action build-up, match action and reaction from the cross-border derby
Key Events
Wrexham squad
Dunn, Jennings, M Smith, Pearson, Wedgbury, Holroyd, Massanka, Rutherford, Kelly, Roberts, Wright. Subs: Dibble, Mackreth, Reid, Carrington, Boden.
Chester team to face Wrexham
Lynch
Halls, Astles, Gough
Hall-Johnson, Dawson, James, Rowe-Turner
Akintunde
Hannah, Archer
SUBS: Vaughan, Turnbull, White, Bell, Zanzala.
Ok, Dean
In position
Police deal with city centre clashes
Full report on the incidents in Chester city centre this afternoon can be found here.
Police advice
Travel information
You can find out how tonight’s clash affects things HERE.
Heavy police presence
Police ready for arrival of fans.
Love this
Mahon 'gutted' not to be involved
Injured Chester winger Craig Mahon took to Twitter earlier to send his best wishes to his teammates tonight.
Gutted not to be involved in the derby match tonight. Nothing better than @ChesterFC fans in full voice. But I know the boys will go out and give everything for the fans and the club and get the 3 points
A home debut
....for the shorts sponsors.
Getting ready
Stirring stuff from the Blues boss
Marcus Bignot had THIS to day about tonight’s clash with the Dragons.
We have to run further than them, we have to tackle harder than them, we have to jump higher than them. We have to apply ourselves in terms what the crowd want and what they expect. Tackles will be going in - first balls, second balls.
Dean Keates on Chester
HERE is what the Wrexham boss had to say.
It is a derby, the form book goes out the window, everybody finds that little bit more. It will be a great atmosphere to play in for the players, but the form book goes out the window. They (Chester) showed great character at the weekend (to 2-2 draw at Eastleigh). At 2-0 down they could quite easily have folded, but they didn’t and they got back into it. I’ve watched the game back and on another day they could have got all three points, so we know it is going to be tough. Whether it is a derby or not, every game is a tough game in this division, that is how the division is, it is so open, so many teams are in it, everybody can beat everybody.
Early team news
Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot could be boosted by the return of some of his key first-team players for tonight’s highly-anticipated cross-border derby.
Chester were down to the bare bones for the trip to Eastleigh at the weekend, although they showed their steel to battle back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in Hampshire.
Tom Shaw, Craig Mahon, Paul Turnbull, Offrande Zanzala, Alex Lynch and John McCombe all missed the visit to the Silverlake Stadium, but some may come back into contention for this evening.
But in the case of Shaw and Mahon, the derby will come too soon for them to make a comeback.
“We’ve had a few more bodies out (in training),” said Bignot.
“In terms of who we will select (for Wrexham) and what system we’ll play will be based on the group we have to work with.”
A reminder
Remembering those who died for our freedom
Important message from the club regarding a minute silence before tonight’s match.
Prior to tonight’s game, both Chester and Wrexham will be led out of the tunnel by four Army Veterans. We will observe a one minute silence, remembering those who have paid the price for our freedom. This will be preceded by The Last Post. We know that fans of both sides will pay their respects by honouring this period of silence. Thank you.
Here's what the fans are saying
Harry knew
The legendary former Blues boss knew the score when it came to Chester/Wrexham derbies.
Memories
Who can forget this from September 22, 2014.
“Ben Heneghan has won it for Chester with the very last kick of the game!”
Big crowd expected
Chester FC are anticipating their largest crowd in over three years tonight.
The derby, which is to be televised live on BT Sport, is the first meeting between the two since Chester’s reformation in 2010 that will not be subject to the much-criticised safe travel ‘bubble’ restrictions.
An all-ticket affair, the Blues are very hopeful of pushing past the 4,000 barrier for the first time since the visit of Wrexham on April 19, 2014, when a crowd of 4,326 were in attendance to watch a 0-0 draw between the Blues, then under the stewardship of Steve Burr, and the Dragons.
And despite the game being televised, the removal of the ‘bubble’ - where ticket-holding away fans had to be bused to and from the game under police escort - is expected to have a positive effect on the crowd.
Welcome
It’s derby day!
A near capacity crowd is expected at the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues play host to their cross-border rivals Wrexham (7.45pm kick off).
We’ll be bringing you all the build up, team news, match action and reaction from this evening’s clash right here as Chester look to claim the bragging rights over their old foe with a win tonight.
It promises to be an action-packed evening!