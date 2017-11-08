Dave Powell

Early team news

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot could be boosted by the return of some of his key first-team players for tonight’s highly-anticipated cross-border derby.

Chester were down to the bare bones for the trip to Eastleigh at the weekend, although they showed their steel to battle back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in Hampshire.

Tom Shaw, Craig Mahon, Paul Turnbull, Offrande Zanzala, Alex Lynch and John McCombe all missed the visit to the Silverlake Stadium, but some may come back into contention for this evening.

But in the case of Shaw and Mahon, the derby will come too soon for them to make a comeback.

“We’ve had a few more bodies out (in training),” said Bignot.

“In terms of who we will select (for Wrexham) and what system we’ll play will be based on the group we have to work with.”