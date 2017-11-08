Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot bemoaned his side's lack of ruthlessness in their harsh 1-0 derby defeat at home to Wrexham.

A header from Shaun Pearson on the stroke of half-time earned the Dragons a win that moved them up to second in the Vanarama National League standings and level on points with leaders Dover Athletic.

But they were given a helping hand by the woodwork, the officials and Chester's wastefulness in front of goal.

Lucas Dawson and James Akintunde hit the post and bar respectively while referee Thomas Bramall turned down huge penalty appeals - one for a handball in the box by Blues old Chris Holroyd - before substitute Harry White missed a sitter late on.

But Bignot, who was experiencing a cross-border derby for the first time, refused to offer any excuses.

He said: "We've hit the post, hit the crossbar, had a free header in the six-yard box, had a couple of handball appeals, but the bottom line is we haven't worked their keeper.

"That's the ruthlessness. The game has been decided on one incident in the 18-yard box when they scored from a free kick.

"Sometimes a game of football is won and lost in both 18-yard boxes. We were the better team between both 18s but one moment in them decided it.

"This defeat hurts more than any other, because of what it means, but also because of the performance. I've had a few choice words in there, which probably weren't warranted because of the performance, but that's the cruel side of football."