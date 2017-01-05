Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy admits he faces a battle to retain the services of Ryan Lloyd but hasn’t given up hope of securing the signature of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old saw his loan spell with the Blues come to an end on New Year’s Day following the 3-0 home defeat to Solihull Moors and Lloyd has now returned to his parent club, League One Port Vale.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

McCarthy has made no secret of his desire to keep hold of Lloyd but the midfielder is also wanted by National League rivals Southport, managed by ex-Chester boss Steve Burr.

The Sandgrounders are understood to have had a transfer offer accepted by Port Vale for Lloyd, whose contract is up at the end of the season, but the player is believed to be very much in favour of remaining at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The Blues have made an offer to Lloyd within their financial constraints but won’t be able to compete with the offer put forward by Southport.

“Ryan Lloyd knows exactly what me, the players, the staff and the fans think of him and he has loved his time here,” said McCarthy.

“Of course I want to keep Ryan, everybody can see how important he has been to us this season and he has been a big part of what we have achieved.

“But we face competition for him and there isn’t a lot we can do about that. We have offered Ryan something and we are continuing to work as hard as we can and doing everything we can to try and get something done.

“Southport have made an offer, it has been accepted and that is where it is at. We have had dialogue with Ryan and Port Vale but it is the club and Ryan who will determine what happens. I know Ryan would like to stay.”

The managerial situation at Vale Park could also play a part.

Michael Brown has taken over on a caretaker basis following the departure of Bruno Ribeiro after the Portuguese suffered a poor run of results.

Brown may well want to look at Lloyd himself, but McCarthy acknowledges that the acceptance of a transfer offer may suggest otherwise.

“That would be great for the lad if Port Vale gave him a chance, although it probably wouldn’t be for us,” said McCarthy, who is revered at Vale Park as a legend due to his spell there as a player in the 1990s.

“But the fact they have accepted a transfer fee suggests that they may be willing to let him go.

“We’ll do what we can to get him but we can’t be offering money that would jeopardise the financial stability of the club, but we will be doing what we can.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Chester are likely to be without defender Theo Vassell for the trip to Braintree on Saturday after his loan spell from Walsall also expired.

The Saddlers are understood to be keen to keep Vassell around with a mounting injury list, but there is the chance that he could return to the Blues this season, with McCarthy keen to bring him back.