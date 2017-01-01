Key Events

Blues slip to 10th

A disappointing start to 2017 for the Blues. Braintree a big game if they are shake this double blow out of their system.

KEY EVENT

Full time: Chester 0 Solihull Moors 3

A deserved win for the visitors. The Blues were awful.

Saved

Durrell’s low effort saved by Lewis.

Added time

Five minutes

Moors change

Mwanyongo on for Sterling-James. 86 mins.

Booked

George Carline shown a yellow for challenge on Chapell.

Moors sub

Akwasi Asante for Harry White. 82 minutes.

That's that

No way back for Chester now. A truly abysmal performance.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Solihull 3

Penalty hits the upright and in from Harry White.

Penalty Moors

Given for a handball against George.

Inches wide

Osborne fires a low deflected effort just wide of Lynch’s left hand post. Corner.

Booked

Tom Shaw sees a yellow for a challenge on Murombedzi.

Saved

George Carline sees his acrobatic overhead kick saved well by Lynch. 70 minutes.

Solihull sub

Curtis Obeng on for Jack Byre. 68 minutes.

Really poor

One of the poorest displays of the season so far, this. Not the way the Blues wanted to start 2017.

Close

Good interplay between Vassell and Richards sees the latter rifle just wide from eight yards from a tight angle.

Off the bar!

Daly heads against the bar from a corner. Astles hacks clear.

Blocked

Almost 3-0. Hughes blocks a White effort from close range.

Well over

Tom Shaw fires over from 20 yards after coming under pressure from the Moors defence.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Solihull Moors 2

Lynch mistake as he come to punch a Sterling-James free-kick, Daly blasts home. Long way back now.

He didn't mean that, I'm sure

Vassell goes on a run and his first time cross arrows into the stand. Wild.

Slow start

Neither side really threatening early on in the second half here. Chester still appear disjointed.

Left back slot

Vassell, out since October, has comes on to fill in for Horwood, presumably injured, at left back.

We're back underway

The Blues need to raise their game here.

Chester sub

Vassell on for Horwood at the break.

Ominous

Around the grounds

Woking 1 - 2 Aldershot Town

Forest Green Rovers 2 - 3 Torquay United

Lincoln City 0 - 1 Guiseley

Macclesfield Town 1 - 2 Tranmere Rovers

Southport 2 - 1 Wrexham

Sutton United 0 - 0 Bromley

York City 0 - 1 North Ferriby United

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Solihull 1

Poor first half from the Blues but they are still in it. Jamey Osborne’s strike the difference.

Dave Powell

Pawed away

Delightful free-kick from Horwood clawed away by Lewis and Horwood’s cross finds Alabi whose header is saved.

Dave Powell

Added time

Two minutes.