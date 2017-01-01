Key Events
Blues slip to 10th
A disappointing start to 2017 for the Blues. Braintree a big game if they are shake this double blow out of their system.
Full time: Chester 0 Solihull Moors 3
A deserved win for the visitors. The Blues were awful.
Saved
Durrell’s low effort saved by Lewis.
Added time
Five minutes
Moors change
Mwanyongo on for Sterling-James. 86 mins.
Booked
George Carline shown a yellow for challenge on Chapell.
Moors sub
Akwasi Asante for Harry White. 82 minutes.
That's that
No way back for Chester now. A truly abysmal performance.
GOAL! Chester 0 Solihull 3
Penalty hits the upright and in from Harry White.
Penalty Moors
Given for a handball against George.
Inches wide
Osborne fires a low deflected effort just wide of Lynch’s left hand post. Corner.
Booked
Tom Shaw sees a yellow for a challenge on Murombedzi.
Saved
George Carline sees his acrobatic overhead kick saved well by Lynch. 70 minutes.
Solihull sub
Curtis Obeng on for Jack Byre. 68 minutes.
Really poor
One of the poorest displays of the season so far, this. Not the way the Blues wanted to start 2017.
Close
Good interplay between Vassell and Richards sees the latter rifle just wide from eight yards from a tight angle.
Off the bar!
Daly heads against the bar from a corner. Astles hacks clear.
Blocked
Almost 3-0. Hughes blocks a White effort from close range.
Well over
Tom Shaw fires over from 20 yards after coming under pressure from the Moors defence.
GOAL! Chester 0 Solihull Moors 2
Lynch mistake as he come to punch a Sterling-James free-kick, Daly blasts home. Long way back now.
He didn't mean that, I'm sure
Vassell goes on a run and his first time cross arrows into the stand. Wild.
Slow start
Neither side really threatening early on in the second half here. Chester still appear disjointed.
Left back slot
Vassell, out since October, has comes on to fill in for Horwood, presumably injured, at left back.
We're back underway
The Blues need to raise their game here.
Chester sub
Vassell on for Horwood at the break.
Ominous
Around the grounds
Woking 1 - 2 Aldershot Town
Forest Green Rovers 2 - 3 Torquay United
Lincoln City 0 - 1 Guiseley
Macclesfield Town 1 - 2 Tranmere Rovers
Southport 2 - 1 Wrexham
Sutton United 0 - 0 Bromley
York City 0 - 1 North Ferriby United
Half time: Chester 0 Solihull 1
Poor first half from the Blues but they are still in it. Jamey Osborne’s strike the difference.
Pawed away
Delightful free-kick from Horwood clawed away by Lewis and Horwood’s cross finds Alabi whose header is saved.
Added time
Two minutes.