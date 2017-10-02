11:51 Dave Powell

What happened last year?

Hope were high at this stage last year that the Blues, then enjoying a good run under former manager Jon McCarthy, could make some progression in the competition.

Chester were drawn at Southport, managed by ex-Blues boss Steve Burr, and were favourites to claim victory and progress against a Sandgrounders side that had been struggling.

Backed by a big Blues following Chester were unable to get out of first gear and Dominic Weeks’ 32nd minute strike was all it took to separate the sides and dump Chester out of the competition. It was the first goal the Blues had conceded in over 700 minutes of football.

HERE is how the action panned out.