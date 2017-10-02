It's that time of year again.
Chester FC 's journey in greatest domestic cup competition in world football starts today as they find out their fourth qualifying round opponents.
The draw is set for 1pm and we'll bring you all the build up and reaction right here as Marcus Bignot's side find out their fate and who will stand between them and a place in the first round proper.
How much is it worth to the Blues?
Chester will pocket £12,500 if they secure safe passage through to the first round proper.
Here’s how much clubs can earn round-by-round in terms of prize money. Add to that gate receipts, possible TV money etc and it could be a big pay day.
WINNERS OF...
Round one: £18,000
Round two: £27,000
Third round: £67,500
Fourth round: £90,000
Fifth round: £180,000
Quarter final: £360,000
Semi final: £900,000
Winners: £1.8m
For the most part since reformation the FA Cup has brought little to cheer for the Blues.
However, the 2014/15 season did buck that trend somewhat with a trip to the second round and an FA Cup replay with Barnsley.
4QR - Beat Stockport County 4-2 (A)
1R - Beat Southend United 2-1 (A)
2R - Drew Barnsley 0-0 (A)
2R Replay - Lost Barnsley 0-3 (H)
When do the ties take place?
The fourth qualifying round games will take place on Saturday, October 14.
What happened last year?
Hope were high at this stage last year that the Blues, then enjoying a good run under former manager Jon McCarthy, could make some progression in the competition.
Chester were drawn at Southport, managed by ex-Blues boss Steve Burr, and were favourites to claim victory and progress against a Sandgrounders side that had been struggling.
Backed by a big Blues following Chester were unable to get out of first gear and Dominic Weeks’ 32nd minute strike was all it took to separate the sides and dump Chester out of the competition. It was the first goal the Blues had conceded in over 700 minutes of football.
When is it and who is doing it?
The draw for the fourth qualifying round will take place at 1pm on digital radio station talkSPORT2. Tony Incenzo, Adrian Clarke and Ray Stubbs will be the men in the driving seat.
What number are the Blues?
Chester are ball number three in today’s draw.
Here's who they could face
The draw for the fourth qualifying round is regionalised and, obviously, the Blues are in the northern section.
Here’s who they could face.
1 AFC Fylde
2 Barrow
4 FC Halifax Town
5 Gateshead
6 Guiseley
7 Hartlepool United
8 Macclesfield Town
9 Solihull Moors
10 Tranmere Rovers
11 Wrexham
12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town
13 Boston United
14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United
15 Kidderminster Harriers
16 Nantwich Town
17 Hyde United
18 Shildon
19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town
20 Kettering Town
21 Shaw Lane AFC
22 Buxton
23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester
24 Chorley
25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity
26 Stourbridge
27 South Shields
28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)
Chester will find out their FA Cup opponents this afternoon as the draw for the fourth qualifying round is made.
The Blues have gone out at the fourth-qualifying round stage in each of the past two seasons and will be looking to ensure they book their place in the first round proper and secure the financial gains that come with progression in the competition.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, news and reaction from the draw right here.