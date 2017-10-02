It's that time of year again.

Chester FC 's journey in greatest domestic cup competition in world football starts today as they find out their fourth qualifying round opponents.

The draw is set for 1pm and we'll bring you all the build up and reaction right here as Marcus Bignot's side find out their fate and who will stand between them and a place in the first round proper.

How much is it worth to the Blues?

Chester will pocket £12,500 if they secure safe passage through to the first round proper.

Here’s how much clubs can earn round-by-round in terms of prize money. Add to that gate receipts, possible TV money etc and it could be a big pay day.

WINNERS OF...

Round one: £18,000

Round two: £27,000

Third round: £67,500

Fourth round: £90,000

Fifth round: £180,000

Quarter final: £360,000

Semi final: £900,000

Winners: £1.8m

Dave Powell

Here's hoping for more of this

For the most part since reformation the FA Cup has brought little to cheer for the Blues.

However, the 2014/15 season did buck that trend somewhat with a trip to the second round and an FA Cup replay with Barnsley.

4QR - Beat Stockport County 4-2 (A)

Heneghan celebrates scoring Chester's fourth goal against Stockport County to send the Blues into the first round of the FA Cup
1R - Beat Southend United 2-1 (A)

Giant killing: Heneghan heads Chester FC into the lead at Football League side Southend United to send the Conference side into the second round of the FA Cup
2R - Drew Barnsley 0-0 (A)

Close but no cigar: Mahon's strike rattles the crossbar in an FA Cup meeting with Barnsley
2R Replay - Lost Barnsley 0-3 (H)

Barnsley make no mistake with a 3-0 win at the Deva in the replay
Dave Powell

Not long to wait

Dave Powell

When do the ties take place?

The fourth qualifying round games will take place on Saturday, October 14.

Dave Powell

What happened last year?

Hope were high at this stage last year that the Blues, then enjoying a good run under former manager Jon McCarthy, could make some progression in the competition.

Chester were drawn at Southport, managed by ex-Blues boss Steve Burr, and were favourites to claim victory and progress against a Sandgrounders side that had been struggling.

Backed by a big Blues following Chester were unable to get out of first gear and Dominic Weeks’ 32nd minute strike was all it took to separate the sides and dump Chester out of the competition. It was the first goal the Blues had conceded in over 700 minutes of football.

HERE is how the action panned out.

Action from Southport v Chester in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Dave Powell

When is it and who is doing it?

The draw for the fourth qualifying round will take place at 1pm on digital radio station talkSPORT2. Tony Incenzo, Adrian Clarke and Ray Stubbs will be the men in the driving seat.

Dave Powell

What number are the Blues?

Chester are ball number three in today’s draw.

Here's who they could face

The draw for the fourth qualifying round is regionalised and, obviously, the Blues are in the northern section.

Here’s who they could face.

1 AFC Fylde

2 Barrow

4 FC Halifax Town

5 Gateshead

6 Guiseley

7 Hartlepool United

8 Macclesfield Town

9 Solihull Moors

10 Tranmere Rovers

11 Wrexham

12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town

13 Boston United

14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United

15 Kidderminster Harriers

16 Nantwich Town

17 Hyde United

18 Shildon

19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town

20 Kettering Town

21 Shaw Lane AFC

22 Buxton

23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester

24 Chorley

25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity

26 Stourbridge

27 South Shields

28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)

Dave Powell

Welcome

Chester will find out their FA Cup opponents this afternoon as the draw for the fourth qualifying round is made.

The Blues have gone out at the fourth-qualifying round stage in each of the past two seasons and will be looking to ensure they book their place in the first round proper and secure the financial gains that come with progression in the competition.

We’ll bring you all the build-up, news and reaction from the draw right here.