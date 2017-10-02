Chester FC have been drawn away to Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
The Blues will travel to Aggborough on Saturday, October 14 (3pm kick off) for a clash with John Eustace’s side, who earned their place in the hat thanks to a 1-0 win at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday.
Kidderminster currently play in the National League North and find themselves in 13th position despite starting the season in good form.
The Worcestershire side were relegated from the National League at the end of the 2015/16 after finishing second bottom after a woeful campaign that was dogged with problems both on and off the field.
They have since steadied the ship and will provide a stern test for the Blues, who have seldom enjoyed an away draw in recent years.
Chester’s last trip to Aggborough was a 2-2 draw in February 2016 where Ross Hannah and James Alabi hauled the Blues back from 2-0 down.
The winners of the tie will claim £12,500 in prize money and a place in the first round proper.
THE DRAW IN FULL
FC Halifax v Tranmere
Solihull Moors v 1874 Northwich or Ossett Albion
South Shields v Hartlepool
Chorley v Boston
Harrogate Town or Bradford PA v Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity
Buxton v Gateshead
Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford Utd v Stockport County or FC United
Kidderminster v Chester
AFC Fylde v Wrexham
Guiseley v Shildon
Shaw Lane AFC v Barrow
Nantwich v Kettering
Hyde United v Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town
Stourbridge v Macclesfield
Eastleigh v Hereford FC
Aldershot Town v Torquay United
Bath City v Chelmsford City
Oxford City v Bognor Regis Town
Dag & Red v Leyton Orient
Woking v Concord Rangers
Brackley v Hungerford Town or Billericay Town
Maidenhead United v Havant & Waterlooville
Maidstone United v Enfield Town
East Thurrock or Harlow Town v Ebbsfleet United
Hampton & Richmond v Truro City
Burgess Hill Town v Dartford
Paulton Rovers v Sutton United
St Albans City v Boreham Wood
Dover Athletic v Bromley
Slough Town v Folkestone Invicta