Chester FC have been drawn away to Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The Blues will travel to Aggborough on Saturday, October 14 (3pm kick off) for a clash with John Eustace’s side, who earned their place in the hat thanks to a 1-0 win at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday.

Kidderminster currently play in the National League North and find themselves in 13th position despite starting the season in good form.

The Worcestershire side were relegated from the National League at the end of the 2015/16 after finishing second bottom after a woeful campaign that was dogged with problems both on and off the field.

They have since steadied the ship and will provide a stern test for the Blues, who have seldom enjoyed an away draw in recent years.

Chester’s last trip to Aggborough was a 2-2 draw in February 2016 where Ross Hannah and James Alabi hauled the Blues back from 2-0 down.

The winners of the tie will claim £12,500 in prize money and a place in the first round proper.

THE DRAW IN FULL

FC Halifax v Tranmere

Solihull Moors v 1874 Northwich or Ossett Albion

South Shields v Hartlepool

Chorley v Boston

Harrogate Town or Bradford PA v Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity

Buxton v Gateshead

Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford Utd v Stockport County or FC United

Kidderminster v Chester

AFC Fylde v Wrexham

Guiseley v Shildon

Shaw Lane AFC v Barrow

Nantwich v Kettering

Hyde United v Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town

Stourbridge v Macclesfield

Eastleigh v Hereford FC

Aldershot Town v Torquay United

Bath City v Chelmsford City

Oxford City v Bognor Regis Town

Dag & Red v Leyton Orient

Woking v Concord Rangers

Brackley v Hungerford Town or Billericay Town

Maidenhead United v Havant & Waterlooville

Maidstone United v Enfield Town

East Thurrock or Harlow Town v Ebbsfleet United

Hampton & Richmond v Truro City

Burgess Hill Town v Dartford

Paulton Rovers v Sutton United

St Albans City v Boreham Wood

Dover Athletic v Bromley

Slough Town v Folkestone Invicta