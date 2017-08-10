Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy hopes that Chester FC have snared themselves the National League equivalent of Alan Shearer in the form of striker Harry White.

The 22-year-old put in a fine performance in the Blues’ season curtain raiser at home to AFC Fylde on Tuesday night, where a Lucas Dawson strike earned McCarthy’s men a 1-1 draw.

White, a summer signing from Solihull Moors, drew a standing ovation from those in the congregation on Tuesday night for a performance that was full of hard work, endeavour and commitment and, with a little bit more luck, could have been capped with a debut goal.

For Chester fans who watched the Blues in the mid-2000s, White’s display evoked memories of Jon Walters, whose hard work in running the channels and occupying defenders earned him a move to Ipswich Town in January 2007, a switch that would eventually pave his way to the bright lights of the Premier League with Stoke City and now Burnley.

(Image: Stu Forster /Allsport)

And while McCarthy understands that comparison he believes that a similarity to Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers legend Shearer is more befitting.

“I’m going more Alan Shearer of the non-league than Jon Walters, I think he might prefer that as a compliment,” said McCarthy.

“But I know what you mean. It’s no surprise to me, he would have been here last year if I would have had my way. I got my man in the end and I knew you’d love him.

(Image: Paul Hollands)

“He’s different to (James) Alabi and some didn’t really take to him but his goals were important, but I knew you’d get him (White).

“He (White) was great. But we’re stronger there, we’re stronger in the midfield area and we’re stronger defensively even if we haven’t got the numbers there. We’re stronger in terms of the keepers now and that’s important.”