Jon McCarthy is now having to play a 'waiting game' to see if the 'ambitious' transfer targets he has offered deals to want to join Chester FC .

And the Blues boss can do that safe in the knowledge that he already has the basis of a squad in place for next season after handing out 13 new contracts and signing strikers Harry White and Nyal Bell.

But the speed at which McCarthy moved in the first days of the post-season means it has been a fairly quiet week on the incomings front at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Safe to say, though, that there has been a lot of activity elsewhere in the Vanarama National League...

Wrexham

Let's start with Chester's bitter rivals.

Wrexham have made centre-back Shaun Pearson their second signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal after leaving Grimsby Town, for whom he made more than 250 appearances over the last six seasons.

The Dragons' first capture was versatile full-back James Hurst from Dover Athletic , more of whom later.

(Photo: Craig Galloway)

When the 25-year-old signed a one-year contract it kicked-off a busy week for Wrexham, who tied ex-Chester City midfielder Paul Rutherford down to a new one-year deal and brought Carl Darlington back to the coaching staff after he left for Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints, who have swooped for Blaine Hudson following his release from the Blues .

But one player who will not be returning to the Racecourse is John Rooney.

The former Chester midfielder has completed a permanent move to Guiseley , who have also been boosted by captain Danny Lowe's decision to agree fresh terms.

Macclesfield Town/Lincoln City

From one Blues old boy to another: Kingsley James.

For now James' concentration is solely on winning the FA Trophy for a second year running.

The midfielder helped FC Halifax Town win it last season and at Wembley on Sunday he is expected to be part of the Macclesfield team who take on York City, who have been buoyed by the news that Sam Muggleton and Jon Parkin have committed their futures to the club despite relegation.

Reports, however, are suggesting that it could be James' final outing for Macc.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and champions Lincoln are one of the clubs said to be interested in his signature.

The Imps have started planning for life back in the Football League by agreeing contracts with captain Luke Waterfall and goalkeeper Paul Farman and offering deals to Callum Howe, Adam Marriott, Jack Muldoon, Alan Power and Richard Walton.

But winger Terry Hawkridge has rejected the offer put to him to sign for new League Two rivals Notts County while Jenk Acar, Kegan Everington, Elliot Hodge, Taylor Miles, Alex Simmons and Andrew Wright have been released.

Tranmere Rovers

Fresh from their play-off final heartbreak, Tranmere have announced their retained list.

Iain Turner, Adam Mekki, Erico Sousa, Sam Ilesanmi, Darren Askew and Tolani Omotola are all leaving the club.

But defender Adam Buxton has signed a two-year contract, veteran Steve McNulty and youngster Mitchell Duggan have inked one-year extensions, while fresh terms have been offered to Cole Stockton, Jake Kirby, Luke Pilling and Evan Gumbs.

Tranmere's conquerors at Wembley, Forest Green Rovers , have signed Mansfield Town defender Lee Collins ahead of their debut Football League campaign and let midfielder Sam Wedgbury go.

It is also understood that left-back Marcus Kelly is free to find a new club.

Sutton United/Dover Athletic

Given a big financial boost by their run to the FA Cup fifth round, Sutton look like they mean business.

After netting midfielder Kenny Davis from Boreham Wood , they have launched a triple raid on Dover for defender Aswad Thomas, winger Moses Emmanuel and striker Ross Lafayette.

It's look like a major rebuilding job for Dover.

Their biggest departure of course, was the league's leading scorer, the 42-goal Ricky Miller, to Peterborough United.

But they have also lost captain Jamie Grimes to Cheltenham Town while midfielder Ricky Modeste is tipped to join ambitious Billericay Town after turning down the chance to stay at the club.

Dover have, though, signed striker Jamie Allen from relegated Southport , who have also lost midfielder Liam Nolan to Accrington Stanley and are set to interview ex-Chester City boss Mark Wright about their vacant manager's position.

Gateshead

Another team who pushed hard for a top-five spot before falling away, Gateshead have seen young left-back George Smith move to Northampton Town and captain and player-of-the-year Liam Hogan join Salford City.

Salford also pipped Chester to another experienced defender, Danny Livesey, following his shock release from Barrow AFC .

(Photo: Colin Lane)

The Heed have, though, handed a new contract to JJ O'Donnell, following his return to full fitness after a rare foot injury ruled him out for more than two years, and signed fellow midfielder Kieran Green following his release from Hartlepool United , who have banked £200,000 from the sale of winger Nathan Thomas to League One champions Sheffield United.

Hartlepool, who were relegated from League Two along with Leyton Orient , have released captain Billy Paynter, Jordan Richards, Rob Jones, Jake Orrell, Ben Dudzinski, James Martin, Ben Pollock and Connor Smith, offered new deals to Carl Magnay, Rhys Oates and Brad Walker, and took up the option of retaining Devante Rodney for a further year.

Maidenhead United

The National League South champions have received great news. Their 44-goal top marksman David Tarpey has penned a new contract along with James Comley, Max Kilman and former Chester midfielder Christian Smith.

Maidenhead have also signed midfielder Harold Odametey from Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Best of the rest

Easteligh are on the verge of signing experienced Crewe Alexandra midfielder Danny Hollands and have placed Chinua Cole, Ayo Obileye and Ross Stearn on the transfer list.

Anthony Straker has left Aldershot Town after rejecting a new contract while another long-serving player, Bradley Goldberg, has quit Bromley , who have started work on the installation of a new state-of-the-art 3G pitch.

(Photo: Steve Finch)

Bobby-Joe Taylor and Yemi Odubade have left Maidstone United . Sticking around, though, is midfielder Reece Prestedge.

On their way out of Solihull Moors are Ryan Beswick, who has joined Nuneaton Town, and Connor Franklin, who has made the move to Brackley Town, while Torquay United have agreed fresh terms with Ruairi Keating.

And Woking have made defender Richard Orlu their first summer signing.