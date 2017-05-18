Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Wright could be set to return to English football management.

The ex-Chester City boss has been lined-up for an interview by his former club Southport, report our sister paper The Visitor.

If Wright is successful it would be his first managerial job on these shores since leaving Chester at the end of the 2008-09 season.

The former Liverpool and England defender left the crisis-hit Blues after being unable to steer the now defunct club to Football League safety.

It was Wright's third stint with Chester. In his first he led the club to the Football Conference title and in his second he helped stave off the threat of relegation.

His last managerial role was in Malta with Floriana FC, where he linked up again with the Vaughan family, who owned Chester City at the time of the club's ignominious demise.

Wright started his managerial career at Southport in December 1999 and, in his one full season at the club, helped them achieve a fourth-placed finish in the non-league top flight.

The Sandgrounders are looking for a new manager after the club's new board told former Airbus UK Broughton boss Andy Preece, who had held the post since February, he would have to reapply for the position alongside other interested parties.

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater, who applied to become Chester FC's manager last summer, is said to be on the shortlist alongside Wright.

Southport this week lost midfielder Liam Nolan to Accrington Stanley and striker Jamie Allen to Dover Athletic following the club's relegation from the Vanarama National League.