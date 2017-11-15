Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull Moors have moved to appoint Mark Yates and Tim Flowers as their new joint managers.

Chester FC 's relegation rivals sit rock bottom of the National League with 11 points from 19 games - six points from safety.

Moors parted company with Richard Money, who was interviewed for the Chester job before the appointment of Marcus Bignot, on October 31 and have moved to bring in both Yates and Flowers to help haul them to safety.

Yates counts Kidderminster Harriers, Cheltenham Town and Crawley Town among his former clubs, while former Blackburn Rovers keeper Flowers, who earned 11 caps for England, has had spells as assistant manager at Coventry, Queens Park Rangers, Hull and Kidderminster and had a spell in the top job at Stafford Rangers.

Flowers told Solihull Moors' official website: “Nineteen games into the season and our position is tough. Nevertheless, we both have experience dealing with situations just like this and we need to instil confidence in the players. I have watched several of the matches and most have been nip and tuck.

"The games have been tight, but it requires a monumental effort to change things around.

"I know results have hurt everyone associated with the club, but we need to up our work ethic and provide even more discipline tactically."

Chester host Solihull Moors on Saturday, December 9.