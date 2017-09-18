Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new names are understood to have entered the frame for the vacant managerial position at Chester FC .

Ever since Jon McCarthy's sacking almost a fortnight ago many names have been linked to the Blues post and the process will reach its conclusion this week with an appointment expected - possibly Wednesday - before the weekend visit of Maidenhead United on Saturday (3pm).

A shortlist of eight are expected to be interviewed for the position, with former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors manager Marcus Bignot one candidate who will get the chance to impress the Blues board.

But former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn and ex-Luton Town and Cambridge United boss Richard Money are two names who are understood to have applied for the position, although it remains to be seen whether they have made it to the final shortlist.

Redfearn, 52, enjoyed a fine playing career, notably with Barnsley in the Premier League, and has had spells as manager of Halifax Town, Scarborough, Leeds and most recently, Rotherham United.

Former Liverpool player Money, 60, has National League experience with Cambridge United, winning promotion to the Football League via the play-offs in 2014. He also had successful spells as boss off Walsall and Luton in the Football League.

Ronnie Moore threw his hat into the ring and Chester City legend Graham Barrow remains a firm favourite with the bookmakers after he signalled his intention to depart League Tow Chesterfield, where he was assistant manager, after Gary Caldwell was sacked at the weekend.

Barrow has never publicly denied his interest in the Chester role and the return of the 63-year-old would be a popular move among many fans.

One man who drifted in the odds is Kevin Davies who has declared his interest in taking over at Chesterfield where he is revered as a club legend.