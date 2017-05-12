Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promising Chester FC midfielder Matty Waters has signed a new contract with the club.

The 19-year-old today put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

It is Waters' reward for establishing himself as a member of Jon McCarthy's first-team squad.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

The academy product made 16 appearances for Chester this season and scored one goal - a superb effort against Hyde United in the Cheshire Senior Cup .

Waters becomes the 10th senior player to sign a new deal following Alex Lynch, Wade Joyce, Evan Horwood, new player/assistant manager Tom Shaw, Ryan Astles, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell and Liam Davies.

Blues boss McCarthy has also signed strikers Harry White and Nyal Bell and handed professional contracts to youth team trio James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown.