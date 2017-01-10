Key Events

Dave Powell

Thanks for joining us

Well, the Blues are out of the Cheshire Senior Cup at the first round stage.

A youthful side were beaten 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 with the Tigers after extra time. There were some bright moments for Chester with Nathan Brown impressing along with James Jones.

Maybe next year!

Dave Powell

The Blues are out.

It ends 3-3 after extra time and 5-4 after penalties. A long evening tonight.

Dave Powell

MISS! Chester

James Jones sees his effort saved low. Chester are out

Dave Powell

GOAL! Hyde

Miller sidefoots it home. 5-4.

Dave Powell

GOAL! Chester

Alex Downes makes it 4-4. Great penalty, top corner.

Dave Powell

GOAL! Hyde

Lewis Holt makes it 4-3 Hyde.

Dave Powell

MISS! Chester

Evans sees his effort saved by Crump. 3-3.

Dave Powell

GOAL! Hyde

Lewis Haydock makes it 3-3

Dave Powell

GOAL! Chester

Hunt with an excellent penalty. 3-2 Blues.

Dave Powell

GOAL! Hyde

Ford with a well-struck pen. 2-2

Dave Powell

GOAL! Chester

Ap Gareth just manages to squeeze it home. 2-1 Blues.

Dave Powell

MISS! Hyde

Branker hits the bar!

Dave Powell

GOAL! Chester

Brown smashes home 1-1

Dave Powell

GOAL! Hyde score

Boyle beats Roberts

KEY EVENT

We're heading to penalties!

It ends 3-3 after extra time.

Dave Powell

Saved

Roberts saves Boyle’s effort.

Dave Powell

Free kick

Dangerous here. Hyde have a free kick 20 yards out. Almost time up.

Dave Powell

Well over

Branker blasts over from 20 yards. Not troubling Roberts, that one.

Dave Powell

Headed wide

Matt Dempsey connects with the corner at the far post but can only steer his header wide.

Dave Powell

Hyde corner

They are pushing for a winner here.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Will Marsh off, Matty Thomson on.

Dave Powell

Off the line!

Hunt clears a goalbound Miller effort off the line.

Dave Powell

Into the second period

All a bit scrappy as both teams battle with tiredness.

Dave Powell

Half time in extra time

It’s 3-3 as we go into the final 15 minutes. Penalties if it ends all square.

Dave Powell

Corner ball

Brown’s free-kick comes off the head of a Hyde player in the wall.

Dave Powell

Free kick

25 yards out for Chester after Joe Edwards is brought down.

Dave Powell

Gathered

Peter Boyle fires an 18-yard effort straight at Roberts.

Dave Powell

All happening

A lot of tired legs means plenty of mistakes. More goals in this.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 3 Hyde 3

Oliver Ford spanks home a great strike from inside the area after a knockdown.

Dave Powell

Great skill

Brown does superbly to twist and turn his way into the area to hand Chester the lead. Quick feet.