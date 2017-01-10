Key Events
Thanks for joining us
Well, the Blues are out of the Cheshire Senior Cup at the first round stage.
A youthful side were beaten 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 with the Tigers after extra time. There were some bright moments for Chester with Nathan Brown impressing along with James Jones.
Maybe next year!
The Blues are out.
It ends 3-3 after extra time and 5-4 after penalties. A long evening tonight.
MISS! Chester
James Jones sees his effort saved low. Chester are out
GOAL! Hyde
Miller sidefoots it home. 5-4.
GOAL! Chester
Alex Downes makes it 4-4. Great penalty, top corner.
GOAL! Hyde
Lewis Holt makes it 4-3 Hyde.
MISS! Chester
Evans sees his effort saved by Crump. 3-3.
GOAL! Hyde
Lewis Haydock makes it 3-3
GOAL! Chester
Hunt with an excellent penalty. 3-2 Blues.
GOAL! Hyde
Ford with a well-struck pen. 2-2
GOAL! Chester
Ap Gareth just manages to squeeze it home. 2-1 Blues.
MISS! Hyde
Branker hits the bar!
GOAL! Chester
Brown smashes home 1-1
GOAL! Hyde score
Boyle beats Roberts
We're heading to penalties!
It ends 3-3 after extra time.
Saved
Roberts saves Boyle’s effort.
Free kick
Dangerous here. Hyde have a free kick 20 yards out. Almost time up.
Well over
Branker blasts over from 20 yards. Not troubling Roberts, that one.
Headed wide
Matt Dempsey connects with the corner at the far post but can only steer his header wide.
Hyde corner
They are pushing for a winner here.
Chester sub
Will Marsh off, Matty Thomson on.
Off the line!
Hunt clears a goalbound Miller effort off the line.
Into the second period
All a bit scrappy as both teams battle with tiredness.
Half time in extra time
It’s 3-3 as we go into the final 15 minutes. Penalties if it ends all square.
Corner ball
Brown’s free-kick comes off the head of a Hyde player in the wall.
Free kick
25 yards out for Chester after Joe Edwards is brought down.
Gathered
Peter Boyle fires an 18-yard effort straight at Roberts.
All happening
A lot of tired legs means plenty of mistakes. More goals in this.
GOAL! Chester 3 Hyde 3
Oliver Ford spanks home a great strike from inside the area after a knockdown.
Great skill
Brown does superbly to twist and turn his way into the area to hand Chester the lead. Quick feet.