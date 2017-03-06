Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC winger Craig Mahon is likely to miss the remainder of the National League season.

The 27-year-old Irishman has been sidelined for much of the Blues action since the beginning of December, although he did make an impressive 10 minute cameo off the bench in the 3-2 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Mahon had the results of a scan back last week showing him to have inflammation of the hip, an injury requiring plenty of rest.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy conceded that it may be the end of Mahon's season but hinted that the winger, whose deal runs out at the end of the campaign, would be back with the club next season.

"The prognosis is that we might have to just leave him now for the rest of the season, but we were able to get that final 10 minutes out of him," said McCarthy, who handed a debut to new signing Lucas Dawson off the bench on Friday night.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on the loss to Tranmere Rovers Share this video Watch Next

"He's been a big blow. I do some statistics on that stuff and (James) Akintunde and Mahon, we average 1.3 or 1.5 points a game when they play. (Ryan) Astles is the key because he has played every game but there are five or six players who are way above that and Akintunde and Mahon are two of those.

"It might be a case we have to look after that with a view to benefitting from that next season but he even provided a spark that might have given us a glimpse."

Mahon has made no secret of his desire to remain with the Blues, a club he joined in the summer of 2013 from Vauxhall Motors, telling the Chronicle in a recent interview : "Everybody knows how I feel about this football club, I've been here four seasons now and I absolutely love it," he said. "I love the club, I love the people here and I love playing for the gaffer.

"I'd love to stay here and I have had a chat with the gaffer and he knows how I feel, I know how he feels so hopefully we can get something sorted."