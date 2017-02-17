Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craig Mahon is hoping to be back in action for Chester FC soon but admits he doesn't know for sure what is the cause of his injury woes.

The Irish winger has featured just once since the start of December after suffering what was initially thought to be a pulled adductor muscle.

The popular 27-year-old, who signed for the Blues in 2013 from Vauxhall Motors, is currently awaiting scans for his injury but has stepped up his training in a bid to get back on the pitch and aid the effort for the season run-in.

Said Mahon: "I'm starting to get back to full time training and I have a scan next week where I will hopefully know the ins and the outs and the details, it's just been frustrating because we don't know what it is. We thought it was one thing and it came back that it wasn't that.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"I just want to know what it is and get the treatment I need so I can get back playing. It's frustrating watching as I can see the effort that the boys are putting in and the games against Dover and Dagenham, the boys should have got six points there.

"We have been doing the right things and the boys have been working hard on and off the pitch. Hopefully with the effort that the gaffer is putting in on the training ground and the work the boys are doing we can turn things around."

With his skill and trickery, the diminutive Irishman has become a fans favourite during his four-year stint and is keen to extend his stay at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium beyond this season.

Dave Powell with the latest Chester FC news

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

"Everybody knows how I feel about this football club, I've been here four seasons now and I absolutely love it," he said. "I love the club, I love the people here and I love playing for the gaffer.

"I'd love to stay here and I have had a chat with the gaffer and he knows how I feel, I know how he feels so hopefully we can get something sorted. I just what to get back out there now and show the fans what I can do again."

Currently Chester's longest serving player, Mahon has played under Neil Young, Steve Burr and Jon McCarthy, and while having kind words to say about all three, the former Wigan Athletic trainee believes the current manager has that special something.

(Photo: Simon Marshall)

"With Jon McCarthy, it is something different, it is something special," he said.

"The amount of work he does here and also away from the ground at home is frightening.

"We are playing Maidstone and he has probably watched them three or four times by now. He'll pass that information on to the lads and you can't ask more than that. If you know that the player you are up against is a right footer or he only goes down the wing or he cuts inside, you can't ask for more information.

"The boys see how much effort he puts in and they want to do the same for him. It's fantastic to be around, you can't ask for a better manager."