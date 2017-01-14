Key Events
Better from the Blues
A little bit of pressure and come good hustle sees Horwood work the ball into Alabi but him and Richards can’t combine. Better, though.
Cleared
A Charlie Cooper corner is cleared and deflects for a Chester throw. FGR still looking far the stronger of the two sides here.
Just wide
Carter’s free-kick hits the wall, Hudson heads clear as far as Kelly who drives across goal. Great chance.
Bit of pressure
Rovers camping on the edge of the area here. Blues under the cosh.
Quiet start
Not too much in the way of action just yet as both teams look to settle.
First half kicks off
Forest Green get us underway. Blues shooting away from Harry Mac.
Almost time
Here they come
Not a great record
It’s fair to say that, in recent times, Chester’s record against today’s visitors has been pretty poor. Well, when I say poor, I mean dreadful.
SInce the club reformed the record is as follows...
LLLLLLL
Here’s hoping we buck that trend today.
Pre-match preparations
No Frear or Moore
Forest Green are without a couple of key men today who appear to have played their final games for the club.
Winger Elliott Frear has made clear his intention not to play for the club again and is after a move away while striker Kieffer Moore is set to sign for Championship outfit Ipswich Town.
A boost for the Blues.
How the teams line up
Happy birthday, Wayne
A start for Matty Waters and a place on the bench for Mahon
The 19-year-old, fresh from an excellent appearance off the bench last week, gets a start today in place of the injured Jordan Chapell. There is also the welcome sight of Craig Mahon among the Chester subs.
Chester subs
Roberts, Joyce, Marsh, Evans, Mahon
Chester XI
Lynch, George, Hudson, Astles, Horwood; Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Waters; Alabi, Richards.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome.
It’s a move away from National League action today as Chester host Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Trophy.
Both teams are expected to field strong line ups with the financial prize of £12,000 on offer.
Here we go.