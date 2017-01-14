Key Events

Dave Powell

Better from the Blues

A little bit of pressure and come good hustle sees Horwood work the ball into Alabi but him and Richards can’t combine. Better, though.

Dave Powell

Cleared

A Charlie Cooper corner is cleared and deflects for a Chester throw. FGR still looking far the stronger of the two sides here.

Dave Powell

Just wide

Carter’s free-kick hits the wall, Hudson heads clear as far as Kelly who drives across goal. Great chance.

Dave Powell

Bit of pressure

Rovers camping on the edge of the area here. Blues under the cosh.

Dave Powell

Quiet start

Not too much in the way of action just yet as both teams look to settle.

KEY EVENT

First half kicks off

Forest Green get us underway. Blues shooting away from Harry Mac.

Dave Powell

Almost time

Dave Powell

Here they come

Dave Powell

Not a great record

It’s fair to say that, in recent times, Chester’s record against today’s visitors has been pretty poor. Well, when I say poor, I mean dreadful.

SInce the club reformed the record is as follows...

LLLLLLL

Here’s hoping we buck that trend today.

Dave Powell

Pre-match preparations

Dave Powell

No Frear or Moore

Forest Green are without a couple of key men today who appear to have played their final games for the club.

Winger Elliott Frear has made clear his intention not to play for the club again and is after a move away while striker Kieffer Moore is set to sign for Championship outfit Ipswich Town.

A boost for the Blues.

Dave Powell

How the teams line up

Dave Powell

Happy birthday, Wayne

Dave Powell

A start for Matty Waters and a place on the bench for Mahon

The 19-year-old, fresh from an excellent appearance off the bench last week, gets a start today in place of the injured Jordan Chapell. There is also the welcome sight of Craig Mahon among the Chester subs.

Dave Powell

Chester subs

Roberts, Joyce, Marsh, Evans, Mahon

KEY EVENT

Chester XI

Lynch, George, Hudson, Astles, Horwood; Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Waters; Alabi, Richards.

Dave Powell

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome.

It’s a move away from National League action today as Chester host Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Both teams are expected to field strong line ups with the financial prize of £12,000 on offer.

Here we go.