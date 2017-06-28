Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC's summer transfer business has impressed a manager from a rival Vanarama National League club.

Barrow AFC boss Paul Cox has picked out Chester, along with neighbours Wrexham, as two clubs to watch out for in what he believes will be the most competitive non-league top flight in years.

"It all makes for what I would say is the most competitive league, probably the hardest in a number of years," Cox told the North-West Evening Mail.

"I was asking people to name clubs who they think might get relegated from this league, and you would be really be hard pushed to name a side you think are going to get relegated.

"Maidenhead have (manager) Alan Devonshire and will probably have money to spend, Ebbsfleet have come up and will probably have one of the biggest wage bills in our league.

"Then you look at clubs like Wrexham, who probably weren't competitive last year, and who have made good signings, Chester have made good signings. It adds to what I think is going to be a very spicy league this year."

Chester, who operated with one of the lowest budgets in the league last season, have so far made eight summer signings, including midfielder Paul Turnbull and striker Ross Hannah from Barrow.

The Cumbrians, who ran with one of the biggest budgets in the league last season, this afternoon sealed their sixth addition of the summer, AFC Wimbledon winger David Fitzpatrick, following the arrivals of Jordan White, Bradley Bauress, Dan Jones, Asa Hall and Bedsente Gomis.

But Cox, who is believed to have lost out on Manny Smith and Shaun Pearson to a Wrexham side who have made nine new acquisitions, said: "We have been very unlucky with some of the signings we have tried to make.

"This year, everybody seems to be pushing the boat out. I don't know if it's because there are the extra play-off places, but we have lost out on some excellent players, and there are players we have released who people have taken on and are paying them absolute fortunes.

"That's something we have had to contest with, and something we have an understanding of.

"It's not just the North West sides, some of the clubs down south are really flexing their financial muscle."

The Blues' incomings have been offset by the release of Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards and Ross Killock, the departure and impending departure of captain Luke George and top-scorer James Alabi respectively, and the £130,000 sale of Sam Hughes to Leicester City.

Barrow have also generated significant funds, reportedly in the region of £200,000, for the sales of Jordan Williams and Nick Anderton to Rochdale and Blackpool respectively.

Chester, meanwhile, as of yesterday, were still waiting to discover which club Alabi will play for this season.

The Blues will receive compensation for the striker, who has turned down a new contract, as he is under 24.