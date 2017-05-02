Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have secured the signature of Solihull Moors striker Harry White.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium after an impressive campaign with the Blues’ Vanarama National League rivals where he netted in both victories over Jon McCarthy’s side and fired home 12 goals during the season.

The former Barnsley and Kidderminster Harriers forward has been a long-time target of Blues boss McCarthy and had another year to run on his deal at Solihull, although no transfer fee is involved.

“I’m buzzing for it, it’s a club I’ve always looked at playing for,” said White.

“I’ve played against them a few times and it’s a great club to be at and I can’t wait to get going even though the season has just finished.

“I’ve scored four in four against Chester and I’m ready to it on the Chester side this time.

“I’ve always looked at Chester as a club I’d like to play for as it’s a big club. At Solihull last year, even though I enjoyed my time there, I thought I was ready to move on. The training there was part time and I felt that to progress I needed to get to better training. That was a big reason for me to come here.

“I’ve spoken with Jon (McCarthy) and he was keen and I was keen to get it done. I’m a very ambitious player and feel like this would be a club to get that off to a good start.

“I’m renowned for working hard and I like to drop and get it to feet or run channels, but either way I just like to put the ball in the net.”

White becomes McCarthy’s first new signing of the summer and comes a day after the Blues manager released six first team players .

Elliott Durrell, Kane Richards, Blaine Hudson, Johnny Hunt, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans were all told their futures lie away from the Deva Stadium.

The Blues have also announced the signing of academy players James Jones, Nathan Brown and Tom Crawford to the first team squad for next season.