Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two goals in the final 10 minutes condemned Chester FC to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers on Friday night.

Against a team with a budget around three times their own, the Blues proved more than a match for their Wirral visitors and can feel aggrieved not to have come away with at least a share of the spoils.

Here's how the players rated.

Alex Lynch – 7/10

Couldn't have done much about the three goals and he looked confident and composed throughout.

Blaine Hudson – 6/10

Playing as part of a back three for large periods, Hudson was solid and put in a gritty display but may feel he could have done better in defending

James Norwood's leveller.

Ryan Astles – 8/10

A colossus at the back and won his headers and got his blocks in. Looked destined to be a derby day hero once more when he dispatched a thumping header to make it 2-1.

Sam Hughes – 8/10

The youngest captain of in the club's history at the age of just 19, Hughes was excellent and rarely looked troubled.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Johnny Hunt – 6/10

Blues always looked more assured with him there but looked a bit exposed at times and, like Hudson, may feel they could have done more for Norwood's goal.

Evan Horwood – 6/10

Won the penalty but struggled to really make a mark on the game and was largely a peripheral figure.

Wade Joyce – 6/10

Got through a lot of hard work in the centre but lacked the bite to command that battle in the middle.

Ryan Lloyd – 6/10

Didn't look as assured alongside Joyce as he does with Tom Shaw. Had some decent moments but didn't provide his usual energy often enough.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on the loss to Tranmere Rovers Share this video Watch Next

Elliott Durrell – 7/10

One of his better games of late as he looked confident and always looked to get on the ball and be creative. Unlucky not to make it 2-0 just before the break when he clipped a post with a fine free kick.

Kane Richards – 7/10

He comes in for plenty of flak, some of it unwarranted, but thought he gave Tranmere headaches with his direct running and that lead to the opener. Doesn't carry enough of a goal threat but think any suggestions of a lack of effort are way wide of the mark.

James Alabi – 7/10

Chester's most potent offensive weapon and always a threat in the opposing half. Superb penalty for the opening goal.

Substitutes

Danny O'Brien (on for Horwood, 60 minutes)

Really bright and full of purpose. Something for him to build on.

Lucas Dawson (on for Richards, 67 minutes)

Promising stuff from the new signing. Good size and technique in the middle and he looks like he could be a player. Used the ball well.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Craig Mahon (on for Durrell, 84 minutes)

Showed his usual wizardry with the ball but it looks like we may have seen the last of him this season as he looks to recover from a hip injury.

Referee watch

Antony Coggins – 5/10

Gave an early penalty in Chester's favour that was well outside of the box but the correct decision, a red card, would have been more beneficial.

Missed two glaring red card offences from Jay Harris. An elbow on Richards and awful challenge on Durrell were enough to see him walk. Poor.