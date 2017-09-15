Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Astles has been passed fit for Chester FC 's trip to Dover Athletic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Astles missed the last game of Jon McCarthy's reign and the first two matches following his departure with an injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Torquay United .

But the centre-back was on the Blues team coach that made the long trip to Kent on Friday afternoon for what will be Tom Shaw's final fixture in caretaker charge before a new manager is appointed.

Shaw confirmed that Astles will be fit to face the high-flying Whites, whose squad contains former Blues striker Kane Richards.

But the player/assistant manager, who has manned the fort since McCarthy's sacking , revealed that Paul Turnbull has only a '50-50' chance of playing.

Turnbull, who was man of the match in last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Ebbsfleet United , came off in the first half of Tuesday's late 3-2 loss at Gateshead .

Shaw said: "I've taken a lot of heart from the way we've played in both of the games. The lads have really taken on a lot of information about how we want them to play and showed a lot maturity, in what has been a tough situation, to perform at the levels they have.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"But ultimately it is about results and we've got to find a way on Saturday to win the game. If we play poorly, and we pick up a win or a positive result, then that's what matters as that's what we're judged on.

"But I do believe the lads deserve it. They've put a lot of work in during a tough little time for the club, with the manager leaving, so I'd be absolutely ecstatic if they do get a win on Saturday, because they've deserved one for their last two performances."

Dover lost a number of their best players in a summer of change at The Crabble.

But, under the guidance of experienced boss Chris Kinnear, they sat top of the standings until a 1-0 home loss to Boreham Wood in midweek.

And Shaw, who will be boosted by the return of striker Nyal Bell after he was ineligible to face parent club Gateshead, said: "We know it's going to be a different type of game against Dover because of how they go about their defensive duties.

"We'll be going there a little bit different, to try and mix it up a little bit, but the change will be a positive one. It's not about how we deal with them, it's finding a way to break them down.

"We'll be on the front foot, like we have been in the last couple of games, but we'll be a little bit different on Saturday."