Ryan Astles has been passed fit for Chester FC 's trip to Dover Athletic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Astles missed the last game of Jon McCarthy's reign and the first two matches following his departure with an injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Torquay United .
But the centre-back was on the Blues team coach that made the long trip to Kent on Friday afternoon for what will be Tom Shaw's final fixture in caretaker charge before a new manager is appointed.
Shaw confirmed that Astles will be fit to face the high-flying Whites, whose squad contains former Blues striker Kane Richards.
But the player/assistant manager, who has manned the fort since McCarthy's sacking , revealed that Paul Turnbull has only a '50-50' chance of playing.
Turnbull, who was man of the match in last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Ebbsfleet United , came off in the first half of Tuesday's late 3-2 loss at Gateshead .
Shaw said: "I've taken a lot of heart from the way we've played in both of the games. The lads have really taken on a lot of information about how we want them to play and showed a lot maturity, in what has been a tough situation, to perform at the levels they have.
"But ultimately it is about results and we've got to find a way on Saturday to win the game. If we play poorly, and we pick up a win or a positive result, then that's what matters as that's what we're judged on.
"But I do believe the lads deserve it. They've put a lot of work in during a tough little time for the club, with the manager leaving, so I'd be absolutely ecstatic if they do get a win on Saturday, because they've deserved one for their last two performances."
Dover lost a number of their best players in a summer of change at The Crabble.
But, under the guidance of experienced boss Chris Kinnear, they sat top of the standings until a 1-0 home loss to Boreham Wood in midweek.
And Shaw, who will be boosted by the return of striker Nyal Bell after he was ineligible to face parent club Gateshead, said: "We know it's going to be a different type of game against Dover because of how they go about their defensive duties.
"We'll be going there a little bit different, to try and mix it up a little bit, but the change will be a positive one. It's not about how we deal with them, it's finding a way to break them down.
"We'll be on the front foot, like we have been in the last couple of games, but we'll be a little bit different on Saturday."