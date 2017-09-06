Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have sacked manager Jon McCarthy after a poor run of results.

The Blues board moved to part company with McCarthy, who had two years remaining on his current contract, after a poor start to the season culminated in a dismal 2-0 loss at second-bottom Solihull Moors last night.

That lead to an angry reaction at the end from fans and the club will now look towards securing a replacement to take the Blues forward.

A club statement read: "Chester Football Club can today announce that they have terminated the contract of Manager Jon McCarthy with immediate effect.

"The Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Jon, a thoroughly decent man who could not have worked harder to try and deliver success – and could not have shown more commitment to the Community and the Club.

"Tom Shaw, Dave Felgate and Calum McIntyre have been asked to prepare the team for the forthcoming fixtures – we ask everybody who can to get down to the Swansway Chester Stadium and get behind the staff and players this weekend as we seek to reverse our fortunes at home."

McCarthy was appointed full-time successor to Steve Burr after the close of the 2015/16 season and lead the Blues to as high as seventh at one stage last year before a miserable post-Christmas run saw them finish 19th, two points above the drop zone.

And with Chester sitting in the relegation zone and having not won at home since December 17, 2016, McCarthy has had his deal terminated.

Chester host Ebbsfleet United on Saturday (3pm).