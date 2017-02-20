Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We were not relishing coming into work this morning and picking the bones out of Saturday's sorry showing at Maidstone United.

At least, though, Jon McCarthy and his players have apologised for what was arguably the worst 45 minutes of football since Chester FC reformed:

That much is reflected in our Blues reporter Dave Powell's player ratings from the Gallagher Stadium:

But perhaps the best summation came from goalkeeper Alex Lynch. Sometimes brutal honesty is the best policy:

The reason for that shocking start

McCarthy and his men offered no excuses and were at a loss to describe why they had performed the way they did in the first half.

But Maidstone manager Jay Saunders, whose relegation-threatened side were three goals up inside 14 minutes, had a theory.

Saunders said: "We knew they'd travelled down on the day and we've been doing that every week this season.

"I was chatting to one of their players before the game and he said it's the first time, or one of the first times, they've travelled on the day and it makes a difference.

"I just felt if we could start well and get on the front foot, really put them under pressure and press them high up the pitch, then we could cause them problems.

"I thought our midfield three and front three did that. They didn't give them a minute to settle."

Jon McCarthy speaks after the defeat to Maidstone

Tranmere tickets

There's a big, big game at Southport to come first, but the next time we will see the Blues at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium is on Friday week when they take on Tranmere Rovers in a BT Sport live clash (7.45pm kick-off).

Tickets for the all-ticket match are now on general sale from 10-4pm, Monday-Friday, until Friday, March 3 from the ticket office at the ground, as well as Sunday, February 26, from 10-1pm.

And, for the first time, you can also purchase tickets online by clicking HERE.

Seated tickets in the Maxiflow and Swettenham Chemists Stands cost £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of unemployment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s going free with carers.

Standing tickets in the Harry McNally Terrace cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s going free with carers.

The club will accept telephone orders from exiles until Friday, March 3 for tickets to be collected on the day of the match from the ticket office.

Improve the Deva atmosphere

This will not be in place in time for the visit of Tranmere but a group of Chester supporters have set-up a crowdfunder page in an effort to improve the atmosphere at the Deva next season.

They want to raise funds to buy banners to create eye-catching displays and drums to get the Harry Mac rocking again.

They have already hit their initial target of £150 but that has now been stretched to £300 and if you would like to help, you can donate HERE.