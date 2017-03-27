Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doesn't it feel great to start the working week on the back of a weekend win for Chester FC ?

You'll forgive us then, after only the third of the year, for kicking off today's daily digest by rounding up all the action from Saturday's vital 1-0 victory at Bromley .

Elliott Durrell may have grabbed the headlines with his wonderful 87th-minute winner - more on that in a moment - but for our Blues reporter Dave Powell the real star of the show came at the other end of the pitch...

And, speaking of Chester's number one, we caught up with Alex Lynch after a win which all but banishes those lingering drop fears for good.

Here's what the fans' favourite had to say...

Watch Duzza's winner

As promised. Skip to 21:44 for highlights from the victory over Bromley and Durrell's points-sealing strike. What a strike it was, too.

Another youth final

It was also a weekend to remember for the Blues' youth teams.

The under-18s booked their place in the final of the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division Cup with an 8-2 victory at Skelmersdale United.

Ilan Ap-Gareth (3), Nathan Brown (2), Rhain Hellawell and Conor Rowbottom got the goals.

Meanwhile, fresh from reaching the North West Youth Alliance First Division West Cup final, the U16/17s won 2-0 at Tranmere Rovers with efforts from Ozlu and Dickinson.

Happy birthday Ken

He's one of the club's greatest ever managers - and he turns 81 today...

Don't delay

Tickets are selling out fast for the Chester FC Annual Awards on Saturday, April 29.

The event, which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and is sponsored by Grosvenor Insurance Brokers, gets under way at 7.30pm, after the final match of the season at home to Boreham Wood (12.15pm kick-off).

Tickets for the annual bash cost £38.50. You can book your place by emailing commercial@chesterfc.com.

Race night

As you may well be aware, the club's former fundraising director, Ed Jones, is taking on the 8 Peaks Challenge in the Lake District later this year in memory of late Blues supporter Garry Allen and to raise money for the British Heart Foundation .

Following that, he will tackle the Great Wall of China Trek, in aid of the Alzheimer's Society after his father was diagnosed with the disease last year.

But, before both of those momentous challenges, Ed is holding a charity fundraising race night at The Centurion pub in Vicars Cross this Friday (March 31).

It starts at 7.30pm, and has free entry, with proceeds split evenly between the Alzheimers Society and The Centurion Community Action Group.