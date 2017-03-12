Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester FC fan is taking on another gruelling challenge to raise funds and honour a fellow Blues supporter who tragically lost his life before the club's last match.

Garry Allen passed away after falling ill prior to Chester's game at home to Tranmere Rovers last Friday. He was 56.

Now Ed Jones has decided to tackle the 8 Peaks Challenge in the Lake District, which includes Scafell Pike (978m), on September 2 in memory of Garry and to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Ed will take on the Great Wall of China Trek in October in aid of the Alzheimer's Society after his father was diagnosed with the disease last year.

But, saddened and shocked by Garry's passing, he is now also determined to do something for 'one of our own'.

Ed, who stepped down from his role as director of fundraising at Chester FC last year to look after his father, said: "I was absolutely saddened and shocked by the truly tragic passing of fellow Chester fan Garry Allen on Friday night.

"Ever since I have been thinking about it and what I could do fundraising wise as a mark of respect and in memory of Garry.

"I am fundraising for different charities this year, and later in the year I am hiking the Great Wall of China to raise money for Alzheimer's Society, something that my dad was diagnosed with last March.

"I now also want to raise as much money as I can for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Garry and to help others in need of their support.

"Please if you feel you can donate any money, I'd be extremely grateful, and I know the British Heart Foundation would be also."

You can sponsor Ed's attempt at the 8 Peaks Challenge HERE.

And you can sponsor his attempt at the Great Wall of China Trek HERE.

Ed started fundraising in April 2015 after being diagnosed with severe sleep apnoea.

Since then he has raised around £7,000 for charity and has lost more than eight stone in weight.