One more game to go; one more game to get that elusive first home win of 2017.

But the visit of Boreham Wood to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (12.15pm) was not the focus of Jon McCarthy's press conference this morning...

Macca presser

Instead it was his standing as Chester FC manager.

McCarthy admitted to being surprised by questions over his future after last weekend's loss at Sutton United continued the Blues' poor form.

And he came out fighting when he spoke to our Chester reporter Dave Powell for today's back-page story.

But it was a topic he expanded upon when speaking to the press this morning.

You can watch his interview in full by clicking the link below...

York cancel presser

Not speaking to the media today was York City boss Gary Mills, whose fourth-from-bottom side's draw at Woking last weekend almost certainly guaranteed the Blues' surviival.

York pulled out of a planned FA press conference featuring managers and players from the four clubs involved in next month's 'Non-League Finals Day'.

The Minstermen, who will take on Macclesfield Town in the FA Trophy showpiece on May 21, made the decision in order to fully focus minds on their do-or-die league encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

York need to take a point from the clash, which has been selected for live BT Sport coverage, to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Chester are three points above the Minstermen and have a better goal difference of nine.

Football Manager for a Fiver

The Blues will unveil their new away kit tomorrow.

It will then go on sale before the Boreham Wood match.

And the club shop will also be selling copies of Football Manager 2017 for the PC for a bargain price of £5.

Must resist, must resist, must resist...

What needs to change?

That's the question we asked our fans' jury this week as we prepare to end a season that, at one stage, promised so much, but has deteriorated into another of struggle.

And it's clear from their answers that their worries are not only confined to what's happening on the field...

Wrexham raise 40k

Ian Saxby, one of our jury members, is particularly worried by the lack of fundraising going on at the club, rounding off his answer by saying: "It pains me to say this, but our noisy neighbours down the A483 really are in a different league to us in such matters."

Those words are made all the more prescient by the news that Wrexham have now raised £41,900 from their 'Build the Budget' initative.

The balance tipped over the £40,000 mark during the Dragons' league encounter with Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday - with £2,296 being raised from bucket collections.

The money will go toward Wrexham manager Dean Keates' budget.

Darlington staying down

Fellow fan-owned club Darlington 1883 will be staying in the Vanarama National League North.

Along with National League South trio Hungerford Town, Poole Town and Wealdstone, Darlington have been told they will not be able to feature in the play-offs.

That is because their new Blackwell Meadows ground does not have enough covered seats.

Darlington had appealed against the FA decision but their plea was rejected following a hearing at Wembley.

Darlo are currently fourth in the National League North.

And, should they remain in the top five following Saturday's final games of the campaign, then the team in sixth will take their place in the play-offs.

Kidderminster Harriers, who are second behind champions AFC Fylde, have already sealed a spot in the end-of-season lottery.

FC Halifax Town (third), Salford City (fifth), Chorley (sixth) and Stockport County (seventh) are bidding to join them.

And finally

Do you remember when this happened...

Well, a certain Jeremy Vine does...