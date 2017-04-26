Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will unveil their new away strip on Friday.

The club have this week teased the design for the 2017/18 season and it will be a case of retaining the status quo with yellow shirts once again the preferred choice.

The shirt will also have a black trim and will be produced by club kit suppliers Puma, with main sponsor MBNA across the front of the shirt.

After its Friday unveiling the shirt will go on general sale on Saturday when Chester play host to Boreham Wood (12.15pm) for what is their final Vanarama National League.

The shirt will be available from the club shop at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and prices and sizing are yet to be confirmed.