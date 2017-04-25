Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I don't know about you, but I could do with something to cheer me up.

So, on that note, let's kick off the first Chester FC daily digest off the week...

Good news

Late last week the Blues announced they are launching a youth team scholarship .

And, buoyed by that news, both of their youth sides enjoyed success at the weekend.

Let's starts with the Colts.

The Under-16/17 team beat Southport U18s 1-0 in the North West Youth Alliance First Division West Cup final at Skelmersdale United.

Rory Harper was the match-winner. Well done, boys.

The U18s also had reason to celebrate as they won 5-0 at Chorley, thanks to a hat-trick from Ilan Ap Gareth and goals from Elliott Jones and Alex Downes, to move top of the Premier Division.

And congratulations also go to academy coach Paul Brighton who completed the London Marathon in a fantastic time of four hours and 52 minutes.

Paul was raising money for children's charity Whizz-Kidz . Well done, mate.

Bad news

Chester's first team may have effectively secured their Vanarama National League safety but there has been little to cheer of late.

The news, then, that Dagenham & Redbridge are targeting a summer swoop for top-scorer James Alabi is hardly going to lift the mood.

You can read the full story below...

Ticket offer

Given the current feeling among the fan base, the Blues really need to end this season of extremes on a high on Saturday when they welcome Boreham Wood to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (12.15pm kick-off).

And this afternoon the club has announced it is reducing prices for the final game of the campaign.

Season ticket holders are able to bring a friend or family member along for an admission fee of £5 .

And former season ticket holders can also get a ticket for £10 .

To claim a ticket email your details to commercial@chesterfc.com.

Before the match the players from the club's thriving youth academy will be introduced on to the pitch.

Counting chickens

It would take a freak set of results on Saturday for Chester to be relegated.

But as anyone (i.e. everyone) who remembers what happened after this match...

... will tell you, it's best not to count your chickens just yet.